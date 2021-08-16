On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Monday's Transactions

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Wright from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte. Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Greg Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Ronald Bolanos to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Garrit Cole from the COVID-19 IL. Returned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned OF Clint Frazier from rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHPs J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP D.J. Johnson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a major league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Ellis from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled SS Jose Barrero from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Returned OF Ka’ai Tom from rehab assignment with Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL, then designated him for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Eric Bledsoe to Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for C Daniel Oturu and Gs Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Herbert Jones. Re-signed C Willy Hernangomez.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C JaVale McGee.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Leki Fotu and S Charles Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Bryson Young. Released LB Reggie Walker.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar. Waived OLB Aaron Adeoye, CB Davontae Harris and TE Eli Wolf. Placed CBs Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on IR.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin and WE Jester Weah.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Pro Wells, WRs Reece Horn and Riley Lees.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Stephen Carlson and WR Ryan Switzer on IR. Waived G Cordel Iwuagwu and LB Montrel Meander. Waived CB Kiondre Thomas with an injury designation.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Boehm on IR. Waived TE Charlie Taumpoepeau with a non-footbally injury designation.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Za’Darius Smith and S Will Redmond from the non-football injury list. Released G/T Jon Dietzen and P Ryan Winslow.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Bradley Roby from the reserve/COVID_19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released P Lachlan Edwards.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Khalil McClain. Waived TE Carson Meier.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson with injury designations.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Jerald Hawkins.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired DB Keion Crossen from Houston in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Chris Naggar on waivers. Activated DL Quinnen Williams off the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LBs James Burgess Jr., Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Nate Evans, OT, Lukayus McNeil, CB Jordan Miller, DT Walter Palmore, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and RB Cameron Scarlett. Signed DE Alex Tchangam.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DBs Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers. Waived P James Smith, DB Reggie Floyd and TE Deon Yelder. Waived DB Maurice Smith with an injury designation. Placed DB Kevin Peterson on IR.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Extended the contract affiliation with Reading Royals (ECHL) through the 2021-22 with an option to renew through 2022-23.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named David Thompson head coach men’s and women’s track and field and assistant coach men’s and women’s cross country.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Football associate head coach/wide receivers, Stephen Tate assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/pro liason, Anthony Barbour offensive coordinator/running backs, Daniel Engman video coordinator/inside linebackers, Eric Reid offensive line/liason to football alumni,

THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football running backs coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Matt Frost head men’s and women’s tennis coach.

