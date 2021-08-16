Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Wright from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte. Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Greg Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Ronald Bolanos to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled INF/OF Nick Gordon from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Gerrit Cole from the COVID-19 IL. Returned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned OF Clint Frazier from rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHPs J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP D.J. Johnson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a major league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Ellis from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled SS Jose Barrero from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Evan Phillips off waivers from Tampa Bay.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Deven Marrero for assignment. Reinstated RF Jesus Sanchez from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Returned OF Ka’ai Tom from rehab assignment with Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL, then designated him for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent CF Scott Hurst outright to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Arrieta on a minor league contract.

Minor League Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC: Released RHP Bret Clarke.

JOLIET SLAMMERS: Signed RHP Trevor Charpie to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS: Signed RHP Tanner Driskill.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS: Signed RHP Yeison Medina.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS: Released INF Spencer Henn.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Sacramento F Chimezie Metu one summer league game for punching Dallas F Eugene Omoruyi in the head during a game on August 15.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Eric Bledsoe to Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for C Daniel Oturu, Gs Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Herbert Jones. Re-signed C Willy Hernangomez.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C JaVale McGee.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Leki Fotu and S Charles Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Bryson Young. Waived LB Reggie Walker and T William Sweet. Waived DT Xavier Williams from IR with a settlement. Waived WRs JoJo Ward and Aleva Hifo. Released DL Darius Kilgo and RB Ito Smith.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR J’Mon Moore on IR after clearing waivers. Waived LB George Obinna and G Bryce Hargrove.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar. Waived OLB Aaron Adeoye, CB Davontae Harris and TE Eli Wolf. Placed CBs Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on IR.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin and WE Jester Weah.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Pro Wells, WRs Reece Horn and Riley Lees.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Stephen Carlson and WR Ryan Switzer on IR. Waived G Cordel Iwuagwu and LB Montrel Meander. Waived CB Kiondre Thomas with an injury designation.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Baron Browning from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Boehm on IR. Waived TE Charlie Taumpoepeau with a non-footbally injury designation. Waived RB Michael Warren.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Za’Darius Smith and S Will Redmond from the non-football injury list. Released G/T Jon Dietzen and P Ryan Winslow.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Bradley Roby from the reserve/COVID_19 list. Waived WR Isaiah Coulter. Waived RB Dontrell Hilliard with an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed S Josh Evans on the retired list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Case Cookus, K Dominik Eberle, LS Liam McCullough, RB Bo Scarbrough, WR Caleb Scott, DB De’Vante Bausby and DT Ethan Westbrooks. Activated K Daniel Carlson from the COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released P Lachlan Edwards, K Alex Kessman and WR Michael Bandy. Signed LS Matt Overton.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic. Waived DB Dayan Lake from IR with a settlement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Khalil McClain. Waived TE Carson Meier.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson with injury designations.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Jerald Hawkins.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released K Brett Maher, RB Stevie Scott, CB Prince Amukamara and DE Noah Spence. Placed DB KeiVarae Russell on the COVID-19 list. Placed OT Kyle Murphy on IR. Waived RB Stevie Scott.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired DB Keion Crossen from Houston in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Signed QB Brian Lewerke. Waived QB Clayton Thorson with an injury designation. Placed LB T.J. Brunson, G Kyle Murphy and S Joshua Kalu on IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Chris Naggar on waivers. Activated DL Quinnen Williams off the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Ken WebsterLBs James Burgess Jr., Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. Signed LB Mychal Kendricks.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Nate Evans, OT, Lukayus McNeil, CB Jordan Miller, DT Walter Palmore, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and RB Cameron Scarlett. Signed DE Alex Tchangam.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OL Sadarius Hutcherson on IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DBs Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers. Waived P James Smith, DB Reggie Floyd and TE Deon Yelder. Waived DB Maurice Smith with an injury designation. Placed DB Kevin Peterson on IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Juuse Saros to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Extended the contract affiliation with Reading Royals (ECHL) through the 2021-22 with an option to renew through 2022-23.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Signed F Dane Dobbie.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named David Thompson head coach men’s and women’s track and field and assistant coach men’s and women’s cross country.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Football associate head coach/wide receivers, Stephen Tate assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/pro liason, Anthony Barbour offensive coordinator/running backs, Daniel Engman video coordinator/inside linebackers, Eric Reid offensive line/liason to football alumni,

THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football running backs coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Matt Frost head men’s and women’s tennis coach.

