Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Franchy Cordero and C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). Added INF Travis Shaw to the active roster. Released INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Wright from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte. Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Greg Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Ronald Bolanos to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Jimmy Herget on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled INF/OF Nick Gordon from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Gerrit Cole from the COVID-19 IL. Returned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned OF Clint Frazier from rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHPs J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP D.J. Johnson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a major league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Ellis from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Noe Ramirez to ACL D-backs (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled SS Jose Barrero from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Evan Phillips off waivers from Tampa Bay. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta and LHP Darien Nunez to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City. Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Deven Marrero for assignment. Reinstated RF Jesus Sanchez from the 10-day IL. Sent LHP Shawn Morimando outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP David Paulino outright to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Returned OF Ka’ai Tom from rehab assignment with Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL, then designated him for assignment. Designated 1B John Nogowski for assignment. Agreed to terms with free agent LF Yoshi Tsutsugo on a major league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent CF Scott Hurst outright to Memphis (Triple-A East).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Arrieta on a minor league contract.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC: Released RHP Bret Clarke.
JOLIET SLAMMERS: Signed RHP Trevor Charpie to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS: Signed RHP Tanner Driskill.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS: Signed RHP Yeison Medina.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS: Released INF Spencer Henn.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Sacramento F Chimezie Metu one summer league game for punching Dallas F Eugene Omoruyi in the head during a game on August 15.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Kessler Edwards to a two-way contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza and F Chris Smith to two-way contracts.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Eric Bledsoe to Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for C Daniel Oturu, Gs Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Herbert Jones. Re-signed C Willy Hernangomez.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C JaVale McGee.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Leki Fotu and S Charles Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Bryson Young. Waived LB Reggie Walker and T William Sweet. Waived DT Xavier Williams from IR with a settlement. Waived WRs JoJo Ward and Aleva Hifo. Released DL Darius Kilgo and RB Ito Smith.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR J’Mon Moore on IR after clearing waivers. Waived LB George Obinna and G Bryce Hargrove.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar. Waived OLB Aaron Adeoye, CB Davontae Harris and TE Eli Wolf. Placed CBs Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on IR.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin and WE Jester Weah.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Pro Wells, WRs Reece Horn and Riley Lees.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Stephen Carlson and WR Ryan Switzer on IR. Waived G Cordel Iwuagwu and LB Montrel Meander. Waived CB Kiondre Thomas with an injury designation.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Baron Browning from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Boehm on IR. Waived TE Charlie Taumpoepeau with a non-footbally injury designation. Waived RB Michael Warren.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Za’Darius Smith and S Will Redmond from the non-football injury list. Released G/T Jon Dietzen and P Ryan Winslow.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Bradley Roby from the reserve/COVID_19 list. Waived WR Isaiah Coulter. Waived RB Dontrell Hilliard with an injury designation.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed S Josh Evans on the retired list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Case Cookus, K Dominik Eberle, LS Liam McCullough, RB Bo Scarbrough, WR Caleb Scott, DB De’Vante Bausby and DT Ethan Westbrooks. Activated K Daniel Carlson from the COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released P Lachlan Edwards, K Alex Kessman and WR Michael Bandy. Signed LS Matt Overton.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic. Waived DB Dayan Lake from IR with a settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Khalil McClain. Waived TE Carson Meier.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson with injury designations.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Jerald Hawkins.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released K Brett Maher, RB Stevie Scott, CB Prince Amukamara and DE Noah Spence. Placed DB KeiVarae Russell on the COVID-19 list. Placed OT Kyle Murphy on IR. Waived RB Stevie Scott.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired DB Keion Crossen from Houston in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Signed QB Brian Lewerke. Waived QB Clayton Thorson with an injury designation. Placed LB T.J. Brunson, G Kyle Murphy and S Joshua Kalu on IR.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Chris Naggar on waivers. Activated DL Quinnen Williams off the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Ken WebsterLBs James Burgess Jr., Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. Signed LB Mychal Kendricks.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Nate Evans, OT, Lukayus McNeil, CB Jordan Miller, DT Walter Palmore, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and RB Cameron Scarlett. Signed DE Alex Tchangam.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OL Sadarius Hutcherson on IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DBs Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers. Waived P James Smith, DB Reggie Floyd and TE Deon Yelder. Waived DB Maurice Smith with an injury designation. Placed DB Kevin Peterson on IR.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Juuse Saros to a four-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Extended the contract affiliation with Reading Royals (ECHL) through the 2021-22 with an option to renew through 2022-23.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
SAN DIEGO SEALS — Signed F Dane Dobbie.
|COLLEGE
NYU — Named David Thompson head coach men’s and women’s track and field and assistant coach men’s and women’s cross country.
ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Football associate head coach/wide receivers, Stephen Tate assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/pro liason, Anthony Barbour offensive coordinator/running backs, Daniel Engman video coordinator/inside linebackers, Eric Reid offensive line/liason to football alumni,
THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football running backs coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Matt Frost head men’s and women’s tennis coach.
