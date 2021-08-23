Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Jahmai Jones from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers then optioned him to Norfolk. Optioned INF Richie Martin to Norfolk. Designated INF Maikel Franco for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 1B Renato Nunez outright to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Jake Brentz on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Kyle Zimmer from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Miguel Sano from the paternity list. Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 22.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the COVID-19 list. Returned INF/OF Miguel Andujar from rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the restricted list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin and 1B Curtis Terry from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Placed RHPs Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz and 3B Brock Holt on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Adam McKillican on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Josh Palacios from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Buffalo. Released RHP Elvis Luciano.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Miguel Aguilar and RF Jake Hager to Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Joe Mantiply from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Heath Hembree.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Michael Chavis from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Anthony Alford from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Altoona (Double-A Northeast). Optioned 2B Hoy Park to Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Dismissed pitching coach Larry Rothschild. Named Ben Fritz interim pitching coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed 1B Mike Ford from Tampa Bay on outright waivers, then optioned him to Rochester (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Joe Ross from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed OF Dustyn Macaluso.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Josh Allen.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded RHP John LaRossa to the Tri-City ValleyCats.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Dustyn Malacuso.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Nick Lovullo, RHP David Stiehl, and catcher Phil Steering.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Kellen Croce and INF Jamey Smart. Traded INF Luke Mangeri to the Joliet Slammers.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded RHP David Mervis to the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League. Signed RHP Rob Whalen.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed G Josh Richardson to a veteran extension.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Re-signed F Moritz Wagner.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Dennis Gardeck and DL J.J. Watt from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated WR Andy Isabella from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Ian Bunting and WR Rico Gafford. Waived CB Luq Barcoo with a failed physical.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR Michael Dereus. Released FS Jordan Richards and T Andre Smith.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Forrest Lamp on IR. Signed RB Kerrith Whyte and CB Tim Harris. Waived WR Duke Williams with an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Isaiah Coulter.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Connor Davis, LB Montrel Meander and K Cody Parker on IR. Waived WR Alexander Hollins. Waived T Alex Taylor with an injury designation.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Donnie Lewis.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Brett Jones on IR. Signed RB Stevie Scott III. Released DL Pita Taumoepenu. Waived RB Adrian Killins and G Nolan Laufenberg.

DETROIT LIONS — Released C Evan Boehm from IR with an injury settlement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived TE Daniel Crawford.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Acquired CB Ka’Dar Hollman from Green Bay in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Released RB Darius Jackson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore and TE Andrew Vollert.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DE/OLB Josh Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DE Taco Charlton, DB Will Parks and G Bryan Witzmann. Waived LB Riley Cole and QB Anthony Gordon.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Rasul Douglas and G Parker Ehinger. Placed P Corliss Waitman on waivers. Re-signed T Devery Hamilton.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Paris Ford.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Ito Smith and DE Everson Griffen. Waived QB Danny Etling and LB Christian Elliss. Waived DT Jordon Scott with an injury designation. Placed DE Janarius Robinson on IR. Placed LB Cameron Smith on the reserve/retired list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DE Carl Lawson on IR. Signed DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams. Waived CB Corey Ballantine.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived QB Alex McGough, DT Cedrick Lattimore and TE Dom Wood-Anderson. Placed LB Ben Burr-Kirven and WR John Ursua on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Jonathan Hubbard.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLs Paul Adams and Ross Reynolds and K Tucker McCann with an injury designation. Placed DL Anthony Rush on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Freedom Akinmoladun from Cincinnati.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated OT David Sharpe from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Steven Sims JR.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Casey Johnson.

READING ROYALS — Named James Henry assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Steven Moreira.

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Acquired rights to F Cristen Press from Racing Louisville FC in exchange for natural first round pick in 2022 draft, $75,000 in general allocation money and roster protection during the 2021 expansion draft.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Ryan Hershberger assistant track and field coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Jerry Meyers associate head baseball coach and pitching coach.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Justin Ensign head men’s wrestling coach.

SIENA — Named Matt Cunningham men’s assistant soccer coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Eric Krenz assistant softball coach.

