On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 3:06 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Jason Foley to Toledo (Triple-A East).Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Toledo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Matt Wisler to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP J.P. Feyereisen from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Brett Phillips on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.
National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Calimed LHP Jose Quintana off waivers from Los Angeles Angels.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned Tres Barrera to Rochester (Triple-A East). Recalled CKeibert Ruiz from Rochester.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OLs Shaq Calhoun, Michael Menet. RB Tavien Feaster, WRs KeeSean Johnson, A.J. Richardson, DL Cam Murray, CB Picasso Nelson, LBs Evan Weaver, Bryson Young and P Ryan Winslow.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell and CB Tim Harris.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired DE Darryl Johnson from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WRs Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, G Evan Heim, S Alijah Holder, NT Miles Brown and DB Mike Ford. Waiving OTs Tyrell Crosby and Dan Skipper with an injury designation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated G Quentin Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Sam Tevi on the injured reserve. Placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OL Landon Dickerson from the non-football injury list and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

        Read more: Sports News

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Named Matt Thomas assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine