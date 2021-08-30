On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 5:06 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Zack Burdi and OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Placed LHP Martin Perez on the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Jason Foley to Toledo (Triple-A East).Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Toledo. Sent LHP Ian Krol outright to Toledo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Jose Marmolejos from Tacoma (Triple-A WEst) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Matt Wisler to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP J.P. Feyereisen from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Brett Phillips on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Raimel Tapia from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Taylor Motter for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Renato Nunez on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Calimed LHP Jose Quintana off waivers from Los Angeles Angels.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned Tres Barrera to Rochester (Triple-A East). Recalled C Keibert Ruiz from Rochester.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Grant Riller to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OLs Shaq Calhoun, Michael Menet. RB Tavien Feaster, WRs KeeSean Johnson, A.J. Richardson, DL Cam Murray, CB Picasso Nelson, LBs Evan Weaver, Bryson Young and P Ryan Winslow. Activated DL Jordan Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve. Waived LB Terrance Smith with an injury settlement.

        Read more: Sports News

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Released WRs Devin Grey, Siaosi Mariner and OL Michael Schofield.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell and CB Tim Harris.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired DE Darryl Johnson from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired DT B.J. Hill from New York Giants in exchange for C Billy Price.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WRs Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, G Evan Heim, S Alijah Holder, NT Miles Brown and DB Mike Ford. Waived OTs Tyrell Crosby and Dan Skipper with an injury designation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated G Quentin Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Sam Tevi on the injured reserve. Placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DE Josh Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Corey Straughter.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DCs Brontae Harris, Donovan Olumba, OLs Jeremiah Kolone, Jordan Meredity, WR Jeremiah Haydel, and DB Troy Warner.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OL Landon Dickerson from the non-football injury list and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Chandon Herring with an injury. Placed G Nate Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired WR Naaman Roosevelt and K Ali Mourtada.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year contract.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Named Matt Thomas assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine