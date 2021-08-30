Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Zack Burdi and OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Placed LHP Martin Perez and RHP Matt Banres on the COVID-19 list. Recalled RHP Phillips Valdez from Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Raynel Espinal from Worcester and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Jason Foley to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Toledo. Sent LHP Ian Krol outright to Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Bryan Abreau to Sugar Land. Sent LH Chas McCormick to Sugar Land on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled 2B Kean Wong from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Edgar Garcia outright to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Jose Marmolejos from Tacoma (Triple-A WEst) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Matt Wisler to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP J.P. Feyereisen from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Brett Phillips on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP A.J. Alexy from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Joe Barlow from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Andy Ibanez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Optioned LHP Jake Latz to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Josh Palacios to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Reno (Triple-A West) . Optioned RHP Humbero Mejia to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded RHP Jason Parker to New York Yankees as the player to be named later from July 27 trade agreement.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Raimel Tapia from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Taylor Motter for assignment. Sent RHP Jordan Sheffield to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Evan Phillips from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Renato Nunez on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired hitting coach Rick Eckstein.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to El Paso (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Chris Paddack from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Jose Quintana off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP John Brebbia and INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Tres Barrera to Rochester (Triple-A East). Recalled C Keibert Ruiz from Rochester. Sent RHP Steven Fuentes to Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Grant Riller to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OLs Shaq Calhoun, Michael Menet. RB Tavien Feaster, WRs KeeSean Johnson, A.J. Richardson, DL Cam Murray, CB Picasso Nelson, LBs Evan Weaver, Bryson Young and P Ryan Winslow. Activated DL Jordan Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve. Waived LB Terrance Smith with an injury settlement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Released WRs Devin Gray, Siaosi Mariner and OL Michael Schofield.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell and CB Tim Harris. Waived WR Robert Foster with an injury settlement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired DE Darryl Johnson from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired DT B.J. Hill from New York Giants in exchange for C Billy Price.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WRs Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, G Evan Heim, S Alijah Holder, NT Miles Brown and DB Mike Ford. Waived OTs Tyrell Crosby and Dan Skipper with an injury designation.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LT Laremy Tunsil from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Tae Davis and CB Cornell Armstrong with injury designations.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated G Quentin Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Sam Tevi on the injured reserve. Placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DE Josh Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Corey Straughter.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released LB Darron Lee with an injury settlement.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Davin Bellamy, TE Matt Sokol, DE Jessie Lemonier, WR John Hurst, LB Nate Evans, CB Donte Vaughn, T Darius Harper and DT Willie Yarbary.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DCs Brontae Harris, Donovan Olumba, OLs Jeremiah Kolone, Jordan Meredity, WR Jeremiah Haydel, and DB Troy Warner.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Corey Levin, WR Lawrence Cager, LB Aaron Adeoye and CB Lamar Jackson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OL Landon Dickerson from the non-football injury list and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived T Chidi Okeke.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Chandon Herring and G Ross Reynolds with an injury. Placed G Nate Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired WR Naaman Roosevelt and K Ali Mourtada.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Dylan Geunther to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year contract.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Named Matt Thomas assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Fired senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan.

