On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monmouth gives men’s basketball coach Rice 5-year extension

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Monmouth University men’s basketball coach King Rice has been given a five-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

University president Patrick Leahy and athletic director Jeff Stapleton announced the deal on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Rice was voted Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach of the year last season for the third time, just the third coach in the conference’s history to accomplish that. He led the Hawks to a regular- season title, his third, and has 161 wins in 10 seasons.

“For the last decade he has led our men’s basketball program to a number of impressive campaigns, including three regular-season titles, all the while ensuring his student-athletes graduate,” Stapleton said. “The program continues to move in a positive direction, and we are looking forward to more success in the coming years.”

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

In his Monmouth tenure, Rice has coached 16 All-MAAC selections, including six first-team choices as well as five major award winners. His 2015-16 team had a program-record 28 wins.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine