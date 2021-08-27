On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Montreal 3, Toronto FC 1

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 9:48 pm
Toronto FC 0 1 1
Montreal 1 2 3

First Half_1, Montreal, Piette, 1, 23rd minute.

Second Half_2, Toronto FC, Achara, 1 (Soteldo), 58th; 3, Montreal, Torres, 3 (Brault-Guillard), 68th; 4, Montreal, Quioto, 3 (Mihailovic), 75th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Struna, Montreal, 9th; Piette, Montreal, 34th; Camacho, Montreal, 47th; Lawrence, Toronto FC, 60th; Gonzalez, Toronto FC, 74th.

Red Cards_Okello, Toronto FC, 5th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence (Justin Morrow, 78th), Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Richie Laryea (Jonathan Osorio, 31st), Noble Okello, Alejandro Pozuelo (Marky Delgado, 88th), Yeferson Soteldo (Dom Dwyer, 78th); Ifunanyachi Achara (Tsubasa Endoh, 78th).

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard (Zorhan Bassong, 73rd), Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Aljaz Struna; Mathieu Choiniere, Djordje Mihailovic (Maciel, 87th), Samuel Piette (Ahmed Hamdi, 64th), Joaquin Torres, Victor Wanyama; Bjorn Johnsen (Romell Quioto, 64th).

