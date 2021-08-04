Trending:
Montreal overcomes 2 red cards to tie Atlanta United 2-2

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:10 pm
1 min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Mason Toye and Rudy Camacho scored and Montreal overcame two red cards to tie Atlanta United 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (6-6-5) ended a three-game losing streak in front of the first general-admission crowd at Stade Saputo since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno scored for Atlanta (2-6-9).

The first half could only be described as cautious. With both teams mirroring one another with a 3-4-1-2 formation and looking to create chances early by getting in behind defenders, neither side was willing to give an inch.

Montreal opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Joaquin Torres’ through ball found Toye, who slotted in his seventh goal of the season into the bottom right corner.

In the 63rd minute, Djordje Mihailovic’s corner found Camacho and he volleyed it into the top corner to make it 2-0.

However, less than a minute later Atlanta replied when Martinez fired a shot into the bottom right corner, bringing the visitors within one. In the 73rd, Martinez was played in and taken down by Camacho, leading to a straight red card and penalty converted by Moreno, tying up the game.

Tensions started to flare around the 80th minute mark as Martinez and Montreal’s Victor Wanyama started shoving each other and were both subsequently booked. After a video review, the official recalled both yellow cards, opting instead for both Wanyama and Martinez to be given straight red cards.

