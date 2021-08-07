Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morgan expected to start as Indians host the Tigers

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 3:19 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (53-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (53-54, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -136, Tigers +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Detroit will play on Saturday.

The Indians are 27-23 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .399 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Tigers are 21-34 on the road. Detroit has slugged .399 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .469 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-1. Cal Quantrill earned his third victory and Myles Straw went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Cleveland. Matt Manning registered his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 47 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Robbie Grossman: (elbow), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise