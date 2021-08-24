On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morgan expected to start for the Indians against the Rangers

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (43-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (61-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -167, Rangers +144; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Texas will square off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 32-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Rangers have gone 15-47 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .288 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .343.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 124 hits and has 43 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 27 home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

        Read more: Sports News

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Joe Barlow: (finger), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jonah Heim: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games