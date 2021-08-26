On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morrison shoots course record 60 to lead European Masters

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 1:59 pm
1 min read
      

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — James Morrison shot a course-record 10-under 60 to lead by three strokes after the first round of the European Masters on Thursday.

Starting in the first group at 7:40 a.m. at the scenic Crans-sur-Sierre club, the 36-year-old Englishman set a target no one could match on a sun-bathed day high in the Swiss Alps.

“The greens were just absolutely perfect this morning with no wind,” said Morrison, a two-time winner on the European Tour.

Morrison made nine birdies and an eagle, dropping just one shot at the par-4 18th hole which he played in his outward nine.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, the French left-hander, and Marcus Armitage each shot a 63 to tie for second place. Andy Sullivan and Dean Burmester were another shot back.

“It’s a four-round event. My 10 under isn’t going to win today, you’ll need to be minus-20 or (better),” Morrison said.

Miguel Ángel Jiménez is making his 31st appearance in the tournament at the Crans-Montana ski resort, which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 57-year-old Jiménez, who won the 2010 edition, had four birdies in his 69.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members