Morton expected to start for the Braves against Marlins

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (64-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-69, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (11-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-5, 7.52 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +171, Braves -202; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will square off on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 30-29 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .378 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 33-27 on the road. Atlanta’s lineup has 175 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Martin earned his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Sandy Alcantara took his 11th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 83 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 8-2, .235 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
