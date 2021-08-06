Trending:
Moustakas has big return, Reds easily handle Pirates 10-0

JEFF WALLNER
August 6, 2021 10:02 pm
2 min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot.

For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley (9-4), who allowed only six hits through seven innings.

Pirates starter JT Brubaker (4-11) owned a 1.76 ERA in three previous starts against Cincinnati, but was hit hard on Friday.

Moustakas — who came off the IL on Friday after missing 68 games with a right heel contusion — had a two-run double in his first at-bat.

Barnhart’s three-run blast to right capped off a seven-run first inning.

Winker led off the second with his 22nd homer of the season. Moustakas doubled and scored on Kyle Farmer’s single and the Reds led 9-0 after two innings.

Moustakas is the first Reds batter with three doubles in a game since Jose Peraza did it on Aug. 15, 2018 against Cleveland.

India’s solo homer off Kyle Keller in the sixth capped the scoring. It was his fourth homer in seven games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: Outfielder Ben Gamel, who was scratched from Thursday’s start, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. First baseman Colin Moran (left wrist fracture) was reinstated from the 10-day IL.

Reds: Catcher Tyler Stephenson, who left Thursday’s game with a cramp, was available off the bench. RHP Lucas Sims (right elbow) completed his minor-league rehab and could be activated Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Pirates will start RHP Mitch Keller against Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez on Saturday. Keller is 0-2 with a 9.37 ERA and 17 earned runs allowed in 16 1/3 innings in four career starts against the Reds. Gutierrez will make his 13th career appearance, first against the Pirates.

