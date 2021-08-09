Musgrove scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (47-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (64-49, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 2.94 ERA, .96 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -237, Marlins +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Monday.

The Padres are 38-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Marlins are 20-38 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .267.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-3. Anthony Bender earned his second victory and Deven Marrero went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Yu Darvish registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado ranks second on the Padres with 45 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 98 hits and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (undisclosed), Jon Berti: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (chest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

