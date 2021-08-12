N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.302
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Adams c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Nolin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|12
|4
|0
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.293
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Do.Smith lf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Stroman p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Almora Jr. ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Washington
|000
|001
|0_1
|4
|0
|New York
|030
|100
|x_4
|12
|0
a-singled for Guerra in the 6th. b-flied out for Loup in the 6th.
LOB_Washington 4, New York 7. 2B_Robles (19), Kieboom (2). HR_Nimmo (3), off Nolin. RBIs_Robles (17), Nimmo 4 (19). SB_Nido (1). CS_García (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Bell 2, Adams); New York 4 (McNeil, Villar, Davis 2, Nido). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; New York 2 for 9.
LIDP_McNeil. GIDP_Bell, Nido.
DP_Washington 2 (Bell; Escobar, García, Bell); New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nolin, L, 0-1
|3
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|51
|12.00
|Machado
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.00
|Guerra
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9.00
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.79
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 8-11
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|85
|2.79
|Loup, H, 13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.19
|E.Díaz, S, 25-29
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1, Loup 2-0. HBP_Machado (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:28.
Comments