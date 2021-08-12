N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 1 4 1 3 8 Robles cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Soto rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .302 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .278 García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Adams c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .214 Nolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 12 4 0 6 Nimmo cf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .293 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Do.Smith lf-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .305 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Villar ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Conforto rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .207 Nido c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Stroman p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .108 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Almora Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130

Washington 000 001 0_1 4 0 New York 030 100 x_4 12 0

a-singled for Guerra in the 6th. b-flied out for Loup in the 6th.

LOB_Washington 4, New York 7. 2B_Robles (19), Kieboom (2). HR_Nimmo (3), off Nolin. RBIs_Robles (17), Nimmo 4 (19). SB_Nido (1). CS_García (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Bell 2, Adams); New York 4 (McNeil, Villar, Davis 2, Nido). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; New York 2 for 9.

LIDP_McNeil. GIDP_Bell, Nido.

DP_Washington 2 (Bell; Escobar, García, Bell); New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nolin, L, 0-1 3 8 4 4 0 2 51 12.00 Machado 1 2 0 0 0 3 24 3.00 Guerra 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 9.00 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.79

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, W, 8-11 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 8 85 2.79 Loup, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.19 E.Díaz, S, 25-29 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.94

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1, Loup 2-0. HBP_Machado (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:28.

