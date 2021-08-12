On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 1:46 am
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 1 4 1 3 8
Robles cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Soto rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .302
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .278
García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Adams c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .214
Nolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 12 4 0 6
Nimmo cf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .293
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .305
McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Villar ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Conforto rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .207
Nido c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Stroman p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .108
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Almora Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Washington 000 001 0_1 4 0
New York 030 100 x_4 12 0

a-singled for Guerra in the 6th. b-flied out for Loup in the 6th.

LOB_Washington 4, New York 7. 2B_Robles (19), Kieboom (2). HR_Nimmo (3), off Nolin. RBIs_Robles (17), Nimmo 4 (19). SB_Nido (1). CS_García (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Bell 2, Adams); New York 4 (McNeil, Villar, Davis 2, Nido). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; New York 2 for 9.

LIDP_McNeil. GIDP_Bell, Nido.

DP_Washington 2 (Bell; Escobar, García, Bell); New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nolin, L, 0-1 3 8 4 4 0 2 51 12.00
Machado 1 2 0 0 0 3 24 3.00
Guerra 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 9.00
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.79
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 8-11 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 8 85 2.79
Loup, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.19
E.Díaz, S, 25-29 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.94

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1, Loup 2-0. HBP_Machado (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:28.

