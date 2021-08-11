Trending:
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:47 am
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 4 7
Robles cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .203
Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Soto rf 4 1 3 3 1 1 .303
Bell 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Hernandez lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .305
Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .255
García 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .203
Adams c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Ross p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 13 7 1 2
Nimmo cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .288
McNeil 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .271
Alonso 1b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .250
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf-1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254
Conforto rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .202
Davis 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294
Villar ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .236
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Carrasco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Báez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Drury ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .314
Almora Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Washington 310 030 000_7 10 3
New York 103 010 12x_8 13 1

a-struck out for Castro in the 6th. b-struck out for Klobosits in the 8th. c-singled for May in the 8th.

E_García (2), Kieboom (4), Thompson (1), McNeil (6). LOB_Washington 7, New York 7. 2B_Robles (18), García (3), Alonso 2 (15), Do.Smith (15), Nimmo (13), Davis 2 (8). HR_Soto (19), off Carrasco. RBIs_Soto 3 (61), Robles (16), García 2 (7), Adams (3), Do.Smith (50), McNeil (26), Conforto 2 (27), Davis (13), Alonso (64), Drury (14). SB_Hernandez (3). S_Espino, Ross, Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (García, Bell, Ross, Escobar); New York 4 (Hill, Villar, Conforto, Alonso). RISP_Washington 4 for 10; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Do.Smith, Conforto, McCann. GIDP_Bell.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.74
Ross 5 6 4 4 1 2 82 4.17
Klobosits, H, 4 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 5.40
Thompson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 1 0 0 21 2.45
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 1 4 4 4 1 0 33 6.75
Hill 3 4 3 3 3 4 74 5.00
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.89
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.23
Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45
May, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.07
E.Díaz, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Familia 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:35.

Related Topics
Sports News

