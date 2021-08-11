N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 10 7 4 7 Robles cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .203 Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Soto rf 4 1 3 3 1 1 .303 Bell 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Hernandez lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .305 Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .255 García 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .203 Adams c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Ross p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 13 7 1 2 Nimmo cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .288 McNeil 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .271 Alonso 1b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .250 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Do.Smith lf-1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254 Conforto rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .202 Davis 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294 Villar ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .236 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Carrasco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Báez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Drury ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .314 Almora Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133

Washington 310 030 000_7 10 3 New York 103 010 12x_8 13 1

a-struck out for Castro in the 6th. b-struck out for Klobosits in the 8th. c-singled for May in the 8th.

E_García (2), Kieboom (4), Thompson (1), McNeil (6). LOB_Washington 7, New York 7. 2B_Robles (18), García (3), Alonso 2 (15), Do.Smith (15), Nimmo (13), Davis 2 (8). HR_Soto (19), off Carrasco. RBIs_Soto 3 (61), Robles (16), García 2 (7), Adams (3), Do.Smith (50), McNeil (26), Conforto 2 (27), Davis (13), Alonso (64), Drury (14). SB_Hernandez (3). S_Espino, Ross, Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (García, Bell, Ross, Escobar); New York 4 (Hill, Villar, Conforto, Alonso). RISP_Washington 4 for 10; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Do.Smith, Conforto, McCann. GIDP_Bell.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.74 Ross 5 6 4 4 1 2 82 4.17 Klobosits, H, 4 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 5.40 Thompson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 1 0 0 21 2.45

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 1 4 4 4 1 0 33 6.75 Hill 3 4 3 3 3 4 74 5.00 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.89 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.23 Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45 May, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.07 E.Díaz, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Familia 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:35.

