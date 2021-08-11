N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|4
|7
|
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.303
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.305
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Adams c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Ross p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Klobosits p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|7
|1
|2
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|McNeil 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Do.Smith lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Carrasco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Báez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Almora Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Washington
|310
|030
|000_7
|10
|3
|New York
|103
|010
|12x_8
|13
|1
a-struck out for Castro in the 6th. b-struck out for Klobosits in the 8th. c-singled for May in the 8th.
E_García (2), Kieboom (4), Thompson (1), McNeil (6). LOB_Washington 7, New York 7. 2B_Robles (18), García (3), Alonso 2 (15), Do.Smith (15), Nimmo (13), Davis 2 (8). HR_Soto (19), off Carrasco. RBIs_Soto 3 (61), Robles (16), García 2 (7), Adams (3), Do.Smith (50), McNeil (26), Conforto 2 (27), Davis (13), Alonso (64), Drury (14). SB_Hernandez (3). S_Espino, Ross, Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (García, Bell, Ross, Escobar); New York 4 (Hill, Villar, Conforto, Alonso). RISP_Washington 4 for 10; New York 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Do.Smith, Conforto, McCann. GIDP_Bell.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.74
|Ross
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|82
|4.17
|Klobosits, H, 4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|5.40
|Thompson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.45
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|33
|6.75
|Hill
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|74
|5.00
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.89
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.23
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|May, W, 5-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.07
|E.Díaz, S, 24-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.03
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Familia 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:35.
Copyright
