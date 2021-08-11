N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 37 8 13 7 Robles cf 5 1 2 1 Nimmo cf 5 2 2 0 Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 2 2 1 Soto rf 4 1 3 3 Alonso 1b 5 2 3 1 Bell 1b 5 0 0 0 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 2 1 0 0 Do.Smith lf-1b 4 0 1 1 Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 2 García 2b 4 1 1 2 Davis 3b 4 1 2 1 Adams c 4 1 2 1 Villar ss 3 1 1 0 Espino p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0 Ross p 1 0 0 0 Carrasco p 0 0 0 0 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Báez ph 1 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 1 1 Almora Jr. lf 0 0 0 0

Washington 310 030 000 — 7 New York 103 010 12x — 8

E_García (2), Kieboom (4), Thompson (1), McNeil (6). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 7. 2B_Robles (18), García (3), Alonso 2 (15), Do.Smith (15), Nimmo (13), Davis 2 (8). HR_Soto (19). SB_Hernandez (3). S_Espino (2), Ross (5), Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Espino 1 2 1 1 0 0 Ross 5 6 4 4 1 2 Klobosits H,4 1 2 1 1 0 0 Thompson L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 3 2 1 0 0

New York Carrasco 1 4 4 4 1 0 Hill 3 4 3 3 3 4 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 May W,5-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 E.Díaz S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 1

Carrasco pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd, Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:35.

