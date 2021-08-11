Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:48 am
< a min read
      
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 37 8 13 7
Robles cf 5 1 2 1 Nimmo cf 5 2 2 0
Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 2 2 1
Soto rf 4 1 3 3 Alonso 1b 5 2 3 1
Bell 1b 5 0 0 0 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez lf 2 1 0 0 Do.Smith lf-1b 4 0 1 1
Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 2
García 2b 4 1 1 2 Davis 3b 4 1 2 1
Adams c 4 1 2 1 Villar ss 3 1 1 0
Espino p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Ross p 1 0 0 0 Carrasco p 0 0 0 0
Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Báez ph 1 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0
Drury ph 1 0 1 1
Almora Jr. lf 0 0 0 0
Washington 310 030 000 7
New York 103 010 12x 8

E_García (2), Kieboom (4), Thompson (1), McNeil (6). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 7. 2B_Robles (18), García (3), Alonso 2 (15), Do.Smith (15), Nimmo (13), Davis 2 (8). HR_Soto (19). SB_Hernandez (3). S_Espino (2), Ross (5), Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino 1 2 1 1 0 0
Ross 5 6 4 4 1 2
Klobosits H,4 1 2 1 1 0 0
Thompson L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 3 2 1 0 0
New York
Carrasco 1 4 4 4 1 0
Hill 3 4 3 3 3 4
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
May W,5-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
E.Díaz S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 1

Carrasco pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd, Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

T_2:35.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts