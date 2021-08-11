N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|7
|
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Adams c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ross p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carrasco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Klobosits p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Báez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Almora Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|310
|030
|000
|—
|7
|New York
|103
|010
|12x
|—
|8
E_García (2), Kieboom (4), Thompson (1), McNeil (6). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 7. 2B_Robles (18), García (3), Alonso 2 (15), Do.Smith (15), Nimmo (13), Davis 2 (8). HR_Soto (19). SB_Hernandez (3). S_Espino (2), Ross (5), Villar (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ross
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Klobosits H,4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thompson L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Hill
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May W,5-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E.Díaz S,24-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carrasco pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd, Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:35.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments