N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 4:52 pm
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 3 4 Totals 34 9 11 8
Thomas cf 5 0 0 0 Villar 3b 5 3 3 2
Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 1 0 0 0
Soto rf 2 2 1 1 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2
Bell 1b 4 2 2 3 Alonso 1b 4 0 3 1
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 5 1 0 0
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Báez 2b 4 1 1 2
García 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar lf 4 1 1 0
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Mazeika c 2 1 0 0
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Megill p 2 0 1 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 1 1 1
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Robles ph 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 201 010 4
New York 100 213 02x 9

E_Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). DP_Washington 1, New York 0. LOB_Washington 6, New York 8. 2B_Lindor (12). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Bell 2 (23), Soto (22), Báez (26), Villar (15). SB_Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde L,6-9 5 1-3 8 6 5 1 6
McGowin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clay 1 2 2 2 2 0
New York
Megill W,2-3 5 1 2 2 3 5
Loup H,14 1 1 1 1 0 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1
Familia 1 1 1 1 2 1
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Fedde 2 (Mazeika,Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:26. A_24,247 (41,922).

