N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|3
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|201
|010
|—
|4
|New York
|100
|213
|02x
|—
|9
E_Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). DP_Washington 1, New York 0. LOB_Washington 6, New York 8. 2B_Lindor (12). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Bell 2 (23), Soto (22), Báez (26), Villar (15). SB_Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde L,6-9
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|1
|6
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clay
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill W,2-3
|5
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Loup H,14
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Fedde 2 (Mazeika,Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:26. A_24,247 (41,922).
Comments