N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 3 4 Totals 34 9 11 8 Thomas cf 5 0 0 0 Villar 3b 5 3 3 2 Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 1 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 2 1 1 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 Bell 1b 4 2 2 3 Alonso 1b 4 0 3 1 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 5 1 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Báez 2b 4 1 1 2 García 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar lf 4 1 1 0 Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Mazeika c 2 1 0 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Megill p 2 0 1 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 1 1 1 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Robles ph 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 201 010 — 4 New York 100 213 02x — 9

E_Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). DP_Washington 1, New York 0. LOB_Washington 6, New York 8. 2B_Lindor (12). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Bell 2 (23), Soto (22), Báez (26), Villar (15). SB_Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde L,6-9 5 1-3 8 6 5 1 6 McGowin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clay 1 2 2 2 2 0

New York Megill W,2-3 5 1 2 2 3 5 Loup H,14 1 1 1 1 0 1 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 Familia 1 1 1 1 2 1 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Fedde 2 (Mazeika,Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:26. A_24,247 (41,922).

