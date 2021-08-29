N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 3 4 6 9 Thomas cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .198 Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Soto rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .298 Bell 1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .250 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .226 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Barrera c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 11 8 4 8 Villar 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .257 Nimmo cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .287 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .224 Alonso 1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .262 Conforto rf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .215 Báez 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .242 Pillar lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212 Mazeika c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .204 Megill p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Smith ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Washington 000 201 010_4 3 0 New York 100 213 02x_9 11 2

a-singled for Loup in the 6th. b-flied out for McGowin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Familia in the 8th. d-popped out for Clay in the 9th.

E_Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). LOB_Washington 6, New York 8. 2B_Lindor (12). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Bell (22), off Megill; Soto (22), off Loup; Bell (23), off Familia; Báez (26), off Fedde; Villar (15), off McGowin. RBIs_Bell 3 (73), Soto (71), Báez 2 (72), Alonso (76), Smith (54), Villar 2 (34), Lindor 2 (38). SB_Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Bell, Escobar, García); New York 3 (Conforto 3, Báez, Alonso). RISP_Washington 0 for 4; New York 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Drury. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, L, 6-9 5 1-3 8 6 5 1 6 99 5.08 McGowin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 4.30 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50 Clay 1 2 2 2 2 0 19 5.82

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill, W, 2-3 5 1 2 2 3 5 82 4.04 Loup, H, 14 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 1.22 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.40 Familia 1 1 1 1 2 1 24 3.66 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.96

Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 1-1. IBB_off Clay (Alonso). HBP_Fedde 2 (Mazeika,Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo). PB_Barrera (2).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:26. A_24,247 (41,922).

