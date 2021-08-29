On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 4:52 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 3 4 6 9
Thomas cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .198
Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Soto rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .298
Bell 1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .250
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .226
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 11 8 4 8
Villar 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .257
Nimmo cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .287
Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .224
Alonso 1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .262
Conforto rf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .215
Báez 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .242
Pillar lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212
Mazeika c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .204
Megill p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Smith ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Washington 000 201 010_4 3 0
New York 100 213 02x_9 11 2

a-singled for Loup in the 6th. b-flied out for McGowin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Familia in the 8th. d-popped out for Clay in the 9th.

E_Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). LOB_Washington 6, New York 8. 2B_Lindor (12). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Bell (22), off Megill; Soto (22), off Loup; Bell (23), off Familia; Báez (26), off Fedde; Villar (15), off McGowin. RBIs_Bell 3 (73), Soto (71), Báez 2 (72), Alonso (76), Smith (54), Villar 2 (34), Lindor 2 (38). SB_Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Bell, Escobar, García); New York 3 (Conforto 3, Báez, Alonso). RISP_Washington 0 for 4; New York 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Drury. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde, L, 6-9 5 1-3 8 6 5 1 6 99 5.08
McGowin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 4.30
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50
Clay 1 2 2 2 2 0 19 5.82
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, W, 2-3 5 1 2 2 3 5 82 4.04
Loup, H, 14 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 1.22
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.40
Familia 1 1 1 1 2 1 24 3.66
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.96

Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 1-1. IBB_off Clay (Alonso). HBP_Fedde 2 (Mazeika,Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo). PB_Barrera (2).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:26. A_24,247 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|28 Blue Team Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine