N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|3
|4
|6
|9
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.198
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Soto rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.298
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Robles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|4
|8
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Nimmo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.224
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Pillar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Mazeika c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Megill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Smith ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|000
|201
|010_4
|3
|0
|New York
|100
|213
|02x_9
|11
|2
a-singled for Loup in the 6th. b-flied out for McGowin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Familia in the 8th. d-popped out for Clay in the 9th.
E_Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). LOB_Washington 6, New York 8. 2B_Lindor (12). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Bell (22), off Megill; Soto (22), off Loup; Bell (23), off Familia; Báez (26), off Fedde; Villar (15), off McGowin. RBIs_Bell 3 (73), Soto (71), Báez 2 (72), Alonso (76), Smith (54), Villar 2 (34), Lindor 2 (38). SB_Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Bell, Escobar, García); New York 3 (Conforto 3, Báez, Alonso). RISP_Washington 0 for 4; New York 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Drury. GIDP_Conforto.
DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 6-9
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|1
|6
|99
|5.08
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.30
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Clay
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|5.82
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 2-3
|5
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|82
|4.04
|Loup, H, 14
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.22
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.40
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|3.66
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.96
Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 1-1. IBB_off Clay (Alonso). HBP_Fedde 2 (Mazeika,Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo). PB_Barrera (2).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:26. A_24,247 (41,922).
