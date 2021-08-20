N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|10
|10
|10
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|420
|100
|12x
|—
|10
DP_Minnesota 1, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 7. 2B_Arraez (14), Voit (5). HR_Donaldson (17), Judge (27), Voit (7), LeMahieu (8).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnes L,0-3
|5
|
|8
|7
|7
|5
|2
|Barraclough
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes Jr. W,2-1
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Koerner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Barnes 2 (Stanton,Gardner), Cortes Jr. (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:02. A_39,124 (47,309).
