N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2

Minnesota New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 32 10 10 10 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 3 2 2 Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 2 1 2 Donaldson dh 4 1 1 2 Gallo lf 4 1 0 0 Garver c 2 0 1 0 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 Refsnyder lf 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 5 2 4 4 Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Cave rf 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 1 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 2 1 Wade cf 0 1 0 0

Minnesota 000 002 000 — 2 New York 420 100 12x — 10

DP_Minnesota 1, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 7. 2B_Arraez (14), Voit (5). HR_Donaldson (17), Judge (27), Voit (7), LeMahieu (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Barnes L,0-3 5 8 7 7 5 2 Barraclough 2 2 3 3 1 3 Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 2

New York Cortes Jr. W,2-1 7 4 2 2 2 7 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Koerner 1 0 0 0 1 1

Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Barnes 2 (Stanton,Gardner), Cortes Jr. (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:02. A_39,124 (47,309).

