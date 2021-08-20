Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 32 10 10 10
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 3 2 2
Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 2 1 2
Donaldson dh 4 1 1 2 Gallo lf 4 1 0 0
Garver c 2 0 1 0 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0
Refsnyder lf 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 5 2 4 4
Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0
Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0
Cave rf 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 1
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 2 1
Wade cf 0 1 0 0
Minnesota 000 002 000 2
New York 420 100 12x 10

DP_Minnesota 1, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 7. 2B_Arraez (14), Voit (5). HR_Donaldson (17), Judge (27), Voit (7), LeMahieu (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Barnes L,0-3 5 8 7 7 5 2
Barraclough 2 2 3 3 1 3
Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Cortes Jr. W,2-1 7 4 2 2 2 7
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Koerner 1 0 0 0 1 1

Barraclough pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Barnes 2 (Stanton,Gardner), Cortes Jr. (Gordon).

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:02. A_39,124 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 FDR Training
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Professor Janet McLeavey, the first female faculty member of the Coast Guard Academy, retires