N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|10
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.248
|Garver c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|10
|10
|10
|7
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.283
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.208
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.260
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Wade cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|000_2
|4
|0
|New York
|420
|100
|12x_10
|10
|0
LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 7. 2B_Arraez (14), Voit (5). HR_Donaldson (17), off Cortes Jr.; Judge (27), off Barnes; Voit (7), off Barraclough; LeMahieu (8), off Barraclough. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (51), Voit 4 (26), Velazquez (5), Gardner (24), Judge 2 (65), LeMahieu 2 (49).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Astudillo 2); New York 2 (Sánchez 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 2; New York 4 for 8.
GIDP_Gordon, LeMahieu.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Simmons, Astudillo); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Velazquez, Voit).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barnes, L, 0-3
|5
|
|8
|7
|7
|5
|2
|109
|6.56
|Barraclough
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|46
|13.50
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.68
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr., W, 2-1
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|104
|2.56
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.14
|Koerner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.00
HBP_Barnes 2 (Stanton,Gardner), Cortes Jr. (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:02. A_39,124 (47,309).
