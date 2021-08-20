Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:26 pm
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 3 10
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Donaldson dh 4 1 1 2 0 3 .248
Garver c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .236
Refsnyder lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Cave rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .217
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 10 10 10 7 7
LeMahieu 2b 4 3 2 2 1 0 .272
Judge rf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .283
Gallo lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .208
Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .262
Voit 1b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .260
Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .241
Gardner cf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .215
Wade cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .269
Minnesota 000 002 000_2 4 0
New York 420 100 12x_10 10 0

LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 7. 2B_Arraez (14), Voit (5). HR_Donaldson (17), off Cortes Jr.; Judge (27), off Barnes; Voit (7), off Barraclough; LeMahieu (8), off Barraclough. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (51), Voit 4 (26), Velazquez (5), Gardner (24), Judge 2 (65), LeMahieu 2 (49).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Astudillo 2); New York 2 (Sánchez 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 2; New York 4 for 8.

GIDP_Gordon, LeMahieu.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Simmons, Astudillo); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Velazquez, Voit).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barnes, L, 0-3 5 8 7 7 5 2 109 6.56
Barraclough 2 2 3 3 1 3 46 13.50
Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.68
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr., W, 2-1 7 4 2 2 2 7 104 2.56
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.14
Koerner 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.00

HBP_Barnes 2 (Stanton,Gardner), Cortes Jr. (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:02. A_39,124 (47,309).

