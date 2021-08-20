N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 3 10 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Donaldson dh 4 1 1 2 0 3 .248 Garver c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .236 Refsnyder lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Cave rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .217

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 10 10 10 7 7 LeMahieu 2b 4 3 2 2 1 0 .272 Judge rf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .283 Gallo lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .208 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .262 Voit 1b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .260 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .241 Gardner cf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .215 Wade cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .269

Minnesota 000 002 000_2 4 0 New York 420 100 12x_10 10 0

LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 7. 2B_Arraez (14), Voit (5). HR_Donaldson (17), off Cortes Jr.; Judge (27), off Barnes; Voit (7), off Barraclough; LeMahieu (8), off Barraclough. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (51), Voit 4 (26), Velazquez (5), Gardner (24), Judge 2 (65), LeMahieu 2 (49).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Astudillo 2); New York 2 (Sánchez 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 2; New York 4 for 8.

GIDP_Gordon, LeMahieu.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Simmons, Astudillo); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Velazquez, Voit).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barnes, L, 0-3 5 8 7 7 5 2 109 6.56 Barraclough 2 2 3 3 1 3 46 13.50 Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.68

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes Jr., W, 2-1 7 4 2 2 2 7 104 2.56 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.14 Koerner 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.00

HBP_Barnes 2 (Stanton,Gardner), Cortes Jr. (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:02. A_39,124 (47,309).

