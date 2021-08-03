On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 38 13 15 12
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 1
Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Wade 3b 1 1 1 2
Martin ss 1 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 5 2 2 1
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 1 Judge rf 5 2 2 1
Santander rf 2 0 1 0 Stanton dh 5 2 2 4
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
Hays lf-rf 4 0 1 0 Sánchez c 4 1 2 1
Stewart dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 1 2 2
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 4 1 1 0
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Allen cf 3 1 1 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 010 1
New York 015 300 04x 13

E_Mullins (4). DP_Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 3. 2B_Franco (20), Mountcastle (19), Torres (14), LeMahieu 2 (17), Sánchez (12), Wade (2). HR_Stanton (17), Judge (22). SF_Torres (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wells L,1-2 2 1-3 7 6 6 0 2
Plutko 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 2
Akin 3 1 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 4 4 4 0 0
New York
Gil W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 6
Ridings 1 1 0 0 0 3
Koerner 2 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_Wells (Allen), Koerner (Franco). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

T_3:04. A_30,815 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps