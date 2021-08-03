N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|12
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stewart dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|New York
|015
|300
|04x
|—
|13
E_Mullins (4). DP_Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 3. 2B_Franco (20), Mountcastle (19), Torres (14), LeMahieu 2 (17), Sánchez (12), Wade (2). HR_Stanton (17), Judge (22). SF_Torres (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells L,1-2
|2
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Plutko
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Akin
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gil W,1-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ridings
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Koerner
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Wells (Allen), Koerner (Franco). WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:04. A_30,815 (47,309).
