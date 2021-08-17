N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0

|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|26
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|26
|2
|8
|2
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Renfroe ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|x
|—
|2
LOB_Boston 9, New York 7. 2B_Odor (12). HR_Voit (6), Stanton (19). SB_Gardner (2), Judge (4).
|Boston
|Eovaldi L,10-8
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Pérez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Gil
|4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Peralta W,2-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green S,5-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:31. A_35,237 (47,309).
