N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 4:21 pm
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 0 5 0 Totals 26 2 8 2
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 0 2 0
Verdugo lf 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 0 1 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 1 1 1
Schwarber dh 2 0 1 0 J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 3 0 1 0
Duran cf 2 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 1
Renfroe ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1b 2 0 0 0 Wade ss-3b 3 0 1 0
Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 1 0
Boston 000 000 0 0
New York 010 100 x 2

LOB_Boston 9, New York 7. 2B_Odor (12). HR_Voit (6), Stanton (19). SB_Gardner (2), Judge (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi L,10-8 5 7 2 2 1 6
Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sawamura 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Gil 4 2-3 3 0 0 4 4
Peralta W,2-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Green S,5-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:31. A_35,237 (47,309).

