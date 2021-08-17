N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 0 5 0 4 5 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Verdugo lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .282 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .307 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Schwarber dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .364 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Duran cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222 a-Renfroe ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Shaw 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 8 2 1 7 LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Gardner cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Judge dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Gallo lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Stanton rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .263 J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Odor 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .241 Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Wade ss-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Higashioka c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .170

Boston 000 000 0_0 5 0 New York 010 100 x_2 8 0

a-singled for Duran in the 6th. b-lined out for Shaw in the 6th.

LOB_Boston 9, New York 7. 2B_Odor (12). HR_Voit (6), off Eovaldi; Stanton (19), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Voit (20), Stanton (58). SB_Gardner (2), Judge (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Shaw, Devers 3, Dalbec); New York 4 (Gallo 2, LeMahieu, Stanton). RISP_Boston 0 for 8; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Verdugo, Judge.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, L, 10-8 5 7 2 2 1 6 83 3.91 Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.72 Sawamura 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.91

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gil 4 2-3 3 0 0 4 4 71 0.00 Peralta, W, 2-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 23 3.46 Green, S, 5-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Peralta 3-0. PB_Higashioka (3).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:31. A_35,237 (47,309).

