N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|0
|5
|0
|4
|5
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Verdugo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Renfroe ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Shaw 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gardner cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|J.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Odor 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Wade ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|Boston
|000
|000
|0_0
|5
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|x_2
|8
|0
a-singled for Duran in the 6th. b-lined out for Shaw in the 6th.
LOB_Boston 9, New York 7. 2B_Odor (12). HR_Voit (6), off Eovaldi; Stanton (19), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Voit (20), Stanton (58). SB_Gardner (2), Judge (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Shaw, Devers 3, Dalbec); New York 4 (Gallo 2, LeMahieu, Stanton). RISP_Boston 0 for 8; New York 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Verdugo, Judge.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 10-8
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|83
|3.91
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.72
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.91
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gil
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|71
|0.00
|Peralta, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.46
|Green, S, 5-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Peralta 3-0. PB_Higashioka (3).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:31. A_35,237 (47,309).
Comments