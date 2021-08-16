N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|1
|15
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|5
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.177
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Wade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Odor 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|00x_2
|5
|1
E_Odor (12). LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 5. HR_Upton (16), off Cole; Gallo (4), off Suarez. RBIs_Upton (37), Gallo 2 (8). CS_LeMahieu (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Stassi); New York 1 (Voit 2, Stanton). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_J.Iglesias. GIDP_Voit.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Walsh; Gosselin, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 5-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|82
|3.88
|Cishek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.42
|Quijada
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.35
|Guerra
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.37
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 11-6
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|90
|3.04
|Britton, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.06
|Abreu, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.12
|Rodríguez, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.70
|Green, S, 4-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 3-0, Guerra 1-0, Britton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:49. A_37,010 (47,309).
