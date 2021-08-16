Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 10:12 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 3 1 1 15
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .264
Gosselin 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .205
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Adell rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 5 2 5 9
LeMahieu 2b-1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .270
Judge dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .288
Gallo lf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .177
Stanton rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Wade 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Odor 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .165
Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .067
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Los Angeles 100 000 000_1 3 0
New York 200 000 00x_2 5 1

E_Odor (12). LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 5. HR_Upton (16), off Cole; Gallo (4), off Suarez. RBIs_Upton (37), Gallo 2 (8). CS_LeMahieu (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Stassi); New York 1 (Voit 2, Stanton). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; New York 0 for 4.

        Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Stassi); New York 1 (Voit 2, Stanton). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_J.Iglesias. GIDP_Voit.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Walsh; Gosselin, Fletcher, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 5-6 5 4 2 2 3 6 82 3.88
Cishek 2 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.42
Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 4.35
Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.37
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 11-6 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 9 90 3.04
Britton, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.06
Abreu, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.12
Rodríguez, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.70
Green, S, 4-8 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 3-0, Guerra 1-0, Britton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:49. A_37,010 (47,309).

