N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Odor (12). DP_Los Angeles 2, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 5. HR_Upton (16), Gallo (4).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez L,5-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Cishek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Quijada
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guerra
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,11-6
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Britton H,9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green S,4-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:49. A_37,010 (47,309).
