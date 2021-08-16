N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 3 1 Totals 26 2 5 2 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 2 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 2 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 Gallo lf-rf 3 1 1 2 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 1 0 Gosselin 3b 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 Wade 3b 0 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 Adell rf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 100 000 000 — 1 New York 200 000 00x — 2

E_Odor (12). DP_Los Angeles 2, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 5. HR_Upton (16), Gallo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Suarez L,5-6 5 4 2 2 3 6 Cishek 2 0 0 0 1 2 Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

New York Cole W,11-6 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 9 Britton H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Abreu H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Rodríguez H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Green S,4-8 1 1 0 0 0 2

Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:49. A_37,010 (47,309).

