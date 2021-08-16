Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 10:13 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 3 1 Totals 26 2 5 2
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 2 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 2 0
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 Gallo lf-rf 3 1 1 2
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 1 0
Gosselin 3b 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0
Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 Wade 3b 0 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 2 0 0 0
Adell rf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 100 000 000 1
New York 200 000 00x 2

E_Odor (12). DP_Los Angeles 2, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 5. HR_Upton (16), Gallo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez L,5-6 5 4 2 2 3 6
Cishek 2 0 0 0 1 2
Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Cole W,11-6 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 9
Britton H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Abreu H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Green S,4-8 1 1 0 0 0 2

Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:49. A_37,010 (47,309).

