N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2

|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wade pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Toro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moore ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bauers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gardner ph-cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Murphy pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000
|10
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|010
|11
|—
|3
DP_Seattle 1, New York 1. LOB_Seattle 9, New York 12. 2B_Raleigh (3), Torres (16). SB_Rizzo (1), Torres (11). SF_Judge (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Smith H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo BS,1-3
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson BS,1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Middleton L,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ridings
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loaisiga
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Castillo (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_4:16. A_43,180 (47,309).
