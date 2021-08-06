On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 11:43 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 2 9 2 Totals 36 3 6 3
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0
Haniger rf 5 1 1 0 Wade pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 5 0 3 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 1
Toro 2b 5 0 2 1 Stanton dh 4 0 2 1
Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 1 0 0
Moore ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Torres ss 5 0 2 0
Bauers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 Higashioka c 5 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Davis cf 2 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Gardner ph-cf 2 2 1 1
Murphy pr-c 0 1 0 0
Seattle 000 001 000 10 2
New York 000 000 010 11 3

DP_Seattle 1, New York 1. LOB_Seattle 9, New York 12. 2B_Raleigh (3), Torres (16). SB_Rizzo (1), Torres (11). SF_Judge (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 5
Smith H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo BS,1-3 1 0 1 1 2 0
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 0
Swanson BS,1-3 1 1 1 0 1 2
Middleton L,0-2 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
New York
Peralta 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Ridings 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Holmes 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Luetge 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Loaisiga 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Green 1 1 1 0 0 1
Abreu W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Castillo (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

T_4:16. A_43,180 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise