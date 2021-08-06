On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 11:43 pm
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 2 9 2 1 9
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .272
Haniger rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .216
France 1b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .280
Toro 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .432
Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
a-Moore ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .184
c-Bauers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .157
1-Murphy pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .199
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 6 3 7 8
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .265
2-Wade pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .321
Judge rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .277
Stanton dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .263
Gallo lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .161
Torres ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .249
Odor 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .227
Higashioka c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Davis cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
b-Gardner ph-cf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .199
Seattle 000 001 000 10_2 9 0
New York 000 000 010 11_3 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Fraley in the 6th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th. c-grounded out for Moore in the 11th.

1-ran for Raleigh in the 10th. 2-ran for LeMahieu in the 10th.

LOB_Seattle 9, New York 12. 2B_Raleigh (3), Torres (16). RBIs_Toro (6), Crawford (35), Judge (51), Stanton (54), Gardner (18). SB_Rizzo (1), Torres (11). CS_Crawford (4). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Moore, Haniger, Bauers); New York 5 (Higashioka 2, Stanton 2, Gardner, Gallo). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; New York 2 for 15.

GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France); New York 1 (Higashioka, LeMahieu, Higashioka).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 5 108 4.72
Smith, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Castillo, BS, 1-3 1 0 1 1 2 0 18 6.00
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.36
Swanson, BS, 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 2 16 1.69
Middleton, L, 0-2 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 16 5.34
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 26 4.74
Ridings 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.40
Holmes 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 23 1.50
Luetge 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 31 2.81
Loaisiga 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 26 2.53
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.40
Green 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 3.21
Abreu, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0, Ridings 2-0, Luetge 1-1. IBB_off Steckenrider (Odor), off Middleton (Odor). HBP_Castillo (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_4:16. A_43,180 (47,309).

