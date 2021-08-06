N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|2
|9
|2
|1
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Toro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.432
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Moore ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|c-Bauers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|1-Murphy pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|7
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|2-Wade pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.161
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Odor 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.227
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Gardner ph-cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.199
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000
|10_2
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|010
|11_3
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Fraley in the 6th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th. c-grounded out for Moore in the 11th.
1-ran for Raleigh in the 10th. 2-ran for LeMahieu in the 10th.
LOB_Seattle 9, New York 12. 2B_Raleigh (3), Torres (16). RBIs_Toro (6), Crawford (35), Judge (51), Stanton (54), Gardner (18). SB_Rizzo (1), Torres (11). CS_Crawford (4). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Moore, Haniger, Bauers); New York 5 (Higashioka 2, Stanton 2, Gardner, Gallo). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; New York 2 for 15.
GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France); New York 1 (Higashioka, LeMahieu, Higashioka).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|108
|4.72
|Smith, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Castillo, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|6.00
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.36
|Swanson, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|1.69
|Middleton, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.34
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.74
|Ridings
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.40
|Holmes
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|1.50
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|2.81
|Loaisiga
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.53
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.40
|Green
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.21
|Abreu, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0, Ridings 2-0, Luetge 1-1. IBB_off Steckenrider (Odor), off Middleton (Odor). HBP_Castillo (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_4:16. A_43,180 (47,309).
