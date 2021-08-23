On Air: America in the Morning
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 10:37 pm
< a min read
      
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 31 1 5 1
LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 1 0
Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 2 2 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Stanton rf 3 1 2 3 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1
Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 1 0
Voit ph 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 Ynoa p 2 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 0 1 2 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 Pederson ph 1 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0
Montgomery p 2 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0
Gardner cf 2 0 0 0
New York 010 002 020 5
Atlanta 010 000 000 1

E_Velazquez (2). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Velazquez (2), Stanton (15), Riley (23). HR_Stanton (21), Swanson (25). SB_Judge (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery W,5-5 5 2 1 1 4 2
Loaisiga H,17 2 1 0 0 0 4
Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Ynoa L,4-3 6 4 3 3 1 9
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2
Santana 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Chavez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Ynoa (LeMahieu).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:58. A_39,176 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

