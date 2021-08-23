N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Loaisiga p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ynoa p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Montgomery p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|010
|002
|020
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Velazquez (2). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Velazquez (2), Stanton (15), Riley (23). HR_Stanton (21), Swanson (25). SB_Judge (6).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery W,5-5
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Loaisiga H,17
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ynoa L,4-3
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Chavez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Ynoa (LeMahieu).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:58. A_39,176 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments