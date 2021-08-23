N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 31 1 5 1 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 1 0 Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 2 2 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 1 2 3 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 1 0 Voit ph 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Chapman p 0 0 0 0 Ynoa p 2 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 2 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Montgomery p 2 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0

New York 010 002 020 — 5 Atlanta 010 000 000 — 1

E_Velazquez (2). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Velazquez (2), Stanton (15), Riley (23). HR_Stanton (21), Swanson (25). SB_Judge (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery W,5-5 5 2 1 1 4 2 Loaisiga H,17 2 1 0 0 0 4 Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Ynoa L,4-3 6 4 3 3 1 9 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2 Santana 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 Chavez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Ynoa (LeMahieu).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:58. A_39,176 (41,084).

