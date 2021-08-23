N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 5 4 13 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .269 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .283 Gallo lf 2 2 0 0 2 2 .207 Stanton rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .267 Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Voit ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sánchez c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .218 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Montgomery p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 4 8 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Soler rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .267 Duvall lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Contreras c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .196 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Ynoa p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York 010 002 020_5 6 1 Atlanta 010 000 000_1 5 0

a-struck out for Minter in the 7th. b-walked for Loaisiga in the 8th.

E_Velazquez (2). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Velazquez (2), Stanton (15), Riley (23). HR_Stanton (21), off Ynoa; Swanson (25), off Montgomery. RBIs_Stanton 3 (64), Sánchez 2 (41), Swanson (75). SB_Judge (6).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gallo, Montgomery, Sánchez, Odor); Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Freeman, Swanson). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Soler. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Velazquez, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 5-5 5 2 1 1 4 2 75 3.69 Loaisiga, H, 17 2 1 0 0 0 4 25 2.30 Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 3.14 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.70

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 4-3 6 4 3 3 1 9 93 2.89 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.15 Santana 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 21 3.82 Chavez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.20

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 3-2. HBP_Ynoa (LeMahieu).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:58. A_39,176 (41,084).

