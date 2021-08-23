N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|4
|13
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gallo lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.207
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Loaisiga p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Voit ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Montgomery p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|4
|8
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Ynoa p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|010
|002
|020_5
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Minter in the 7th. b-walked for Loaisiga in the 8th.
E_Velazquez (2). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Velazquez (2), Stanton (15), Riley (23). HR_Stanton (21), off Ynoa; Swanson (25), off Montgomery. RBIs_Stanton 3 (64), Sánchez 2 (41), Swanson (75). SB_Judge (6).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gallo, Montgomery, Sánchez, Odor); Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Freeman, Swanson). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Soler. GIDP_Freeman.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Velazquez, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 5-5
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|75
|3.69
|Loaisiga, H, 17
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|2.30
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.14
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.70
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 4-3
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|93
|2.89
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.15
|Santana
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|3.82
|Chavez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.20
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 3-2. HBP_Ynoa (LeMahieu).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:58. A_39,176 (41,084).
