N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|3
|15
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Odor 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Heaney p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Gardner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Abreu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.126
|Green p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Voit ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|10
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Pederson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Morton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|b-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|R.Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Adrianza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|New York
|010
|120
|100_5
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|001_4
|9
|0
a-lined out for Heaney in the 5th. b-struck out for Morton in the 5th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 7th. d-popped out for Martin in the 7th. e-walked for Green in the 9th. f-walked for Smith in the 9th.
LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 8. 2B_Judge (17), Swanson (30). HR_Stanton (22), off Morton; LeMahieu (9), off Morton; Odor (15), off Martin. RBIs_Stanton (65), Sánchez (42), LeMahieu 2 (51), Odor (39), Swanson 2 (77), Riley (77), Soler (11). SB_Velazquez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Atlanta 5 (d’Arnaud, Pederson, Swanson, Freeman 2). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Stanton.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|68
|5.48
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|4.21
|J.Rodríguez, H, 12
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.05
|Holmes, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.93
|Green, H, 16
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.03
|Chapman, H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|3.86
|Peralta, S, 3-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.10
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 12-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|9
|88
|3.60
|R.Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.32
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.67
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.20
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|3.74
Inherited runners-scored_J.Rodríguez 2-1, Peralta 3-0. HBP_Heaney (Riley).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:35. A_37,426 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments