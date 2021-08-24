Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 11:10 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 5 3 15
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Judge cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .285
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .206
Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Sánchez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .219
Odor 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .214
Velazquez ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .244
Heaney p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
a-Gardner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Abreu p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .126
Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Voit ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 4 10
Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .257
Soler rf 3 0 0 1 2 1 .250
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .296
Riley 3b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .301
Swanson ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .267
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Duvall lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .224
Pederson cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
R.Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242
New York 010 120 100_5 7 0
Atlanta 200 010 001_4 9 0

a-lined out for Heaney in the 5th. b-struck out for Morton in the 5th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 7th. d-popped out for Martin in the 7th. e-walked for Green in the 9th. f-walked for Smith in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 8. 2B_Judge (17), Swanson (30). HR_Stanton (22), off Morton; LeMahieu (9), off Morton; Odor (15), off Martin. RBIs_Stanton (65), Sánchez (42), LeMahieu 2 (51), Odor (39), Swanson 2 (77), Riley (77), Soler (11). SB_Velazquez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Atlanta 5 (d’Arnaud, Pederson, Swanson, Freeman 2). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stanton.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 4 3 2 2 1 5 68 5.48
Abreu 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 11 4.21
J.Rodríguez, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.05
Holmes, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.93
Green, H, 16 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.03
Chapman, H, 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 26 3.86
Peralta, S, 3-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.10
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 12-5 5 6 4 4 0 9 88 3.60
R.Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.32
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.67
Matzek 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.20
Smith 1 0 0 0 2 2 19 3.74

Inherited runners-scored_J.Rodríguez 2-1, Peralta 3-0. HBP_Heaney (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:35. A_37,426 (41,084).

