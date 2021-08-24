N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 5 3 15 LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Judge cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .285 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .206 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Sánchez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .219 Odor 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .214 Velazquez ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .244 Heaney p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 a-Gardner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Abreu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .126 Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Voit ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 4 10 Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .257 Soler rf 3 0 0 1 2 1 .250 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .296 Riley 3b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .301 Swanson ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .267 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Duvall lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .224 Pederson cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 R.Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242

New York 010 120 100_5 7 0 Atlanta 200 010 001_4 9 0

a-lined out for Heaney in the 5th. b-struck out for Morton in the 5th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 7th. d-popped out for Martin in the 7th. e-walked for Green in the 9th. f-walked for Smith in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 8. 2B_Judge (17), Swanson (30). HR_Stanton (22), off Morton; LeMahieu (9), off Morton; Odor (15), off Martin. RBIs_Stanton (65), Sánchez (42), LeMahieu 2 (51), Odor (39), Swanson 2 (77), Riley (77), Soler (11). SB_Velazquez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Atlanta 5 (d’Arnaud, Pederson, Swanson, Freeman 2). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stanton.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 4 3 2 2 1 5 68 5.48 Abreu 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 11 4.21 J.Rodríguez, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.05 Holmes, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.93 Green, H, 16 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.03 Chapman, H, 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 26 3.86 Peralta, S, 3-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.10

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 12-5 5 6 4 4 0 9 88 3.60 R.Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.32 Martin 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.67 Matzek 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.20 Smith 1 0 0 0 2 2 19 3.74

Inherited runners-scored_J.Rodríguez 2-1, Peralta 3-0. HBP_Heaney (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:35. A_37,426 (41,084).

