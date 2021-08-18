N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|6
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Renfroe cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Plawecki dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|6
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Judge rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.285
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Odor 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.217
|Boston
|100
|000
|001_2
|4
|0
|New York
|040
|000
|01x_5
|7
|0
LOB_Boston 4, New York 8. 2B_Sánchez (13). HR_Bogaerts (19), off Heaney; Renfroe (22), off Chapman. RBIs_Bogaerts (67), Renfroe (71), Gardner (23), Velazquez 2 (4), Rizzo 2 (8). SB_Velazquez (1), Judge (5). SF_Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Plawecki); New York 2 (Gallo, Stanton). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Devers 2, Gardner. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_New York 1 (Odor, LeMahieu, Rizzo).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 9-6
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|57
|4.43
|Richards
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|57
|4.91
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.70
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|3.80
|Taylor
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|3.60
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 8-8
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|108
|5.51
|Britton, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.71
|Chapman
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.79
|Luetge, S, 1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Luetge 2-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Gallo). WP_Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:41. A_39,166 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments