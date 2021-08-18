Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 3 6
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251
Renfroe cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .256
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Plawecki dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 5 6 7
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .278
Judge rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .285
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210
Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263
Odor 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .225
Sánchez c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .218
Gardner cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .210
Velazquez ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .217
Boston 100 000 001_2 4 0
New York 040 000 01x_5 7 0

LOB_Boston 4, New York 8. 2B_Sánchez (13). HR_Bogaerts (19), off Heaney; Renfroe (22), off Chapman. RBIs_Bogaerts (67), Renfroe (71), Gardner (23), Velazquez 2 (4), Rizzo 2 (8). SB_Velazquez (1), Judge (5). SF_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Plawecki); New York 2 (Gallo, Stanton). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers 2, Gardner. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_New York 1 (Odor, LeMahieu, Rizzo).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 9-6 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1 57 4.43
Richards 4 0 0 0 1 5 57 4.91
Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.70
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 3.80
Taylor 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 3.60
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 8-8 7 2 1 1 2 4 108 5.51
Britton, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.71
Chapman 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.79
Luetge, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Luetge 2-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Gallo). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:41. A_39,166 (47,309).

