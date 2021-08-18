N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 3 6 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Renfroe cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .256 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Plawecki dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 7 5 6 7 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .278 Judge rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .285 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210 Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263 Odor 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .225 Sánchez c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .218 Gardner cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .210 Velazquez ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .217

Boston 100 000 001_2 4 0 New York 040 000 01x_5 7 0

LOB_Boston 4, New York 8. 2B_Sánchez (13). HR_Bogaerts (19), off Heaney; Renfroe (22), off Chapman. RBIs_Bogaerts (67), Renfroe (71), Gardner (23), Velazquez 2 (4), Rizzo 2 (8). SB_Velazquez (1), Judge (5). SF_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Plawecki); New York 2 (Gallo, Stanton). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers 2, Gardner. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_New York 1 (Odor, LeMahieu, Rizzo).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 9-6 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1 57 4.43 Richards 4 0 0 0 1 5 57 4.91 Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.70 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 3.80 Taylor 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 3.60

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 8-8 7 2 1 1 2 4 108 5.51 Britton, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.71 Chapman 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.79 Luetge, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Luetge 2-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Gallo). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:41. A_39,166 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.