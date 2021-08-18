N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Plawecki dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Boston
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|New York
|040
|000
|01x
|—
|5
DP_Boston 0, New York 1. LOB_Boston 4, New York 8. 2B_Sánchez (13). HR_Bogaerts (19), Renfroe (22). SB_Velazquez (1), Judge (5). SF_Gardner (6).
|Boston
|Pivetta L,9-6
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Richards
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|Heaney W,8-8
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Britton H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Luetge S,1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:41. A_39,166 (47,309).
