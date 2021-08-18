Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 30 5 7 5
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0
Renfroe cf 3 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1 Judge rf 1 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 1 1 0
Plawecki dh 4 0 1 0 Odor 3b 3 1 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 2 2 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 0 1 1
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 4 1 2 2
Boston 100 000 001 2
New York 040 000 01x 5

DP_Boston 0, New York 1. LOB_Boston 4, New York 8. 2B_Sánchez (13). HR_Bogaerts (19), Renfroe (22). SB_Velazquez (1), Judge (5). SF_Gardner (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,9-6 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1
Richards 4 0 0 0 1 5
Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 2 0
Taylor 1 2 1 1 0 0
New York
Heaney W,8-8 7 2 1 1 2 4
Britton H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Luetge S,1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:41. A_39,166 (47,309).

Sports News

