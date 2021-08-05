N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Seattle New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 10 3 Totals 33 5 10 5 Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 2 2 0 Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 Gallo lf 4 2 3 3 Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 1 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Odor 3b 2 0 2 0 Kelenic cf 3 2 2 1 Higashioka c 4 0 1 1 Moore lf 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 0 0 0 Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gardner ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0

Seattle 001 100 100 — 3 New York 010 100 30x — 5

DP_Seattle 0, New York 3. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR_Seager (23), Kelenic (5), Gallo (1). SF_Haniger (5), Torres (4). S_Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Anderson 5 5 2 2 2 4 Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 2 Sewald L,6-3 BS,4-6 1 3 3 3 0 1 Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0

New York Cortes Jr. 5 5 2 2 3 2 Green W,5-5 2 2 1 1 0 2 Britton H,7 1 2 0 0 0 1 Chapman S,23-27 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:13. A_33,211 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.