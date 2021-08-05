Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 10 3 Totals 33 5 10 5
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0
Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 2 2 0
Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 Gallo lf 4 2 3 3
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 1
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Odor 3b 2 0 2 0
Kelenic cf 3 2 2 1 Higashioka c 4 0 1 1
Moore lf 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gardner ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0
Seattle 001 100 100 3
New York 010 100 30x 5

DP_Seattle 0, New York 3. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR_Seager (23), Kelenic (5), Gallo (1). SF_Haniger (5), Torres (4). S_Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 5 5 2 2 2 4
Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 2
Sewald L,6-3 BS,4-6 1 3 3 3 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Cortes Jr. 5 5 2 2 3 2
Green W,5-5 2 2 1 1 0 2
Britton H,7 1 2 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,23-27 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:13. A_33,211 (47,309).

