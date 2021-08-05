N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|Totals
|32
|
|Totals
|33
|
|Crawford ss
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|
|Rizzo 1b
|
|France 1b
|
|Judge rf
|
|Seager 3b
|
|Stanton dh
|
|Toro 2b
|
|Gallo lf
|
|Torrens dh
|
|Torres ss
|
|Murphy c
|
|Odor 3b
|
|Kelenic cf
|
|Higashioka c
|
|Moore lf
|
|Davis cf
|
|Fraley ph-lf
|
|Gardner ph-cf
|
|Raleigh ph
|
|Seattle
|New York
DP_Seattle 0, New York 3. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR_Seager (23), Kelenic (5), Gallo (1). SF_Haniger (5), Torres (4). S_Crawford (1).
|Seattle
|Anderson
|5
|Misiewicz
|1
|Sewald L,6-3 BS,4-6
|1
|Sadler
|1
|New York
|Cortes Jr.
|5
|Green W,5-5
|2
|Britton H,7
|1
|Chapman S,23-27
|1
WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:13. A_33,211 (47,309).
