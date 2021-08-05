Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 10:36 pm
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 10 3 4 6
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272
Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .263
France 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .218
Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .438
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .199
Kelenic cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .138
Moore lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .185
a-Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
c-Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .149
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 10 5 3 7
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Stanton dh 4 2 2 0 0 2 .260
Gallo lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .185
Torres ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .247
Odor 3b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .230
Higashioka c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .198
Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
b-Gardner ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Seattle 001 100 100_3 10 0
New York 010 100 30x_5 10 0

a-grounded out for Moore in the 7th. b-popped out for Davis in the 8th. c-struck out for Fraley in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR_Seager (23), off Cortes Jr.; Kelenic (5), off Green; Gallo (1), off Sewald. RBIs_Haniger (64), Seager (68), Kelenic (16), Torres (42), Higashioka (13), Gallo 3 (3). SF_Haniger, Torres. S_Crawford.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Seager, Torrens, Haniger); New York 4 (Davis 3, LeMahieu). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Higashioka 2. GIDP_Torrens, Haniger.

DP_New York 3 (Odor, LeMahieu, Rizzo; Torres, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 5 2 2 2 4 87 4.35
Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.89
Sewald, L, 6-3, BS, 4-6 1 3 3 3 0 1 27 2.80
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.53
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr. 5 5 2 2 3 2 86 2.15
Green, W, 5-5 2 2 1 1 0 2 27 3.27
Britton, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 5.84
Chapman, S, 23-27 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 3.63

WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:13. A_33,211 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog