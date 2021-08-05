N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 10 3 4 6 Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272 Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .263 France 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .218 Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .438 Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .199 Kelenic cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .138 Moore lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .185 a-Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 c-Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .149

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 10 5 3 7 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .280 Stanton dh 4 2 2 0 0 2 .260 Gallo lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .185 Torres ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .247 Odor 3b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .230 Higashioka c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .198 Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-Gardner ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197

Seattle 001 100 100_3 10 0 New York 010 100 30x_5 10 0

a-grounded out for Moore in the 7th. b-popped out for Davis in the 8th. c-struck out for Fraley in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR_Seager (23), off Cortes Jr.; Kelenic (5), off Green; Gallo (1), off Sewald. RBIs_Haniger (64), Seager (68), Kelenic (16), Torres (42), Higashioka (13), Gallo 3 (3). SF_Haniger, Torres. S_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Seager, Torrens, Haniger); New York 4 (Davis 3, LeMahieu). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Higashioka 2. GIDP_Torrens, Haniger.

DP_New York 3 (Odor, LeMahieu, Rizzo; Torres, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 5 2 2 2 4 87 4.35 Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.89 Sewald, L, 6-3, BS, 4-6 1 3 3 3 0 1 27 2.80 Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.53

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes Jr. 5 5 2 2 3 2 86 2.15 Green, W, 5-5 2 2 1 1 0 2 27 3.27 Britton, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 5.84 Chapman, S, 23-27 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 3.63

WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:13. A_33,211 (47,309).

