N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|10
|3
|4
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Kelenic cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.138
|Moore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|3
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.185
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Odor 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Gardner ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Seattle
|001
|100
|100_3
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|30x_5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Moore in the 7th. b-popped out for Davis in the 8th. c-struck out for Fraley in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR_Seager (23), off Cortes Jr.; Kelenic (5), off Green; Gallo (1), off Sewald. RBIs_Haniger (64), Seager (68), Kelenic (16), Torres (42), Higashioka (13), Gallo 3 (3). SF_Haniger, Torres. S_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Seager, Torrens, Haniger); New York 4 (Davis 3, LeMahieu). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Higashioka 2. GIDP_Torrens, Haniger.
DP_New York 3 (Odor, LeMahieu, Rizzo; Torres, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|4.35
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.89
|Sewald, L, 6-3, BS, 4-6
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|2.80
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.53
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr.
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|86
|2.15
|Green, W, 5-5
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|3.27
|Britton, H, 7
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.84
|Chapman, S, 23-27
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.63
WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:13. A_33,211 (47,309).
