N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|3
|13
|
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.425
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Torrens dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|c-Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|d-Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|1
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.147
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Odor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.227
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Torres ph-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-Higashioka ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Seattle
|220
|000
|000_4
|5
|1
|New York
|100
|004
|00x_5
|11
|0
a-reached on error for Wade in the 6th. b-doubled for Brantly in the 6th. c-grounded out for Torrens in the 9th. d-flied out for Moore in the 9th.
E_Haniger (3). LOB_Seattle 5, New York 8. 2B_Toro (4), Kelenic 2 (4), Judge (14), Higashioka (7). HR_Seager (24), off Heaney; Judge (23), off Flexen; Odor (13), off Flexen. RBIs_Seager 2 (70), Toro (7), Haniger (65), Judge (52), Odor 2 (35), Higashioka (14). SB_Seager (3). SF_Haniger.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Toro, Murphy); New York 4 (Odor, Rizzo 2, Gallo, LeMahieu). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.
GIDP_Rizzo.
DP_Seattle 2 (France, Seager, France; France, Moore, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|98
|3.81
|Misiewicz, L, 3-4, BS, 0-4
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Sadler
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.47
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 1-1
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|9
|109
|7.20
|Holmes, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.23
|Rodríguez, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.50
|Loaisiga, S, 4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 1-1. HBP_Flexen (Brantly), Heaney (France).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:11. A_35,165 (47,309).
