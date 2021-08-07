N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 5 4 3 13 Toro 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .425 Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .260 France 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .216 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .200 Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Torrens dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .209 c-Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .144 Moore ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .183 d-Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 4 1 9 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Judge dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .147 Stanton rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266 Odor 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .227 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Wade ss 2 0 2 0 0 0 .231 a-Torres ph-ss 2 1 0 0 0 0 .248 Brantly c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 b-Higashioka ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .195

Seattle 220 000 000_4 5 1 New York 100 004 00x_5 11 0

a-reached on error for Wade in the 6th. b-doubled for Brantly in the 6th. c-grounded out for Torrens in the 9th. d-flied out for Moore in the 9th.

E_Haniger (3). LOB_Seattle 5, New York 8. 2B_Toro (4), Kelenic 2 (4), Judge (14), Higashioka (7). HR_Seager (24), off Heaney; Judge (23), off Flexen; Odor (13), off Flexen. RBIs_Seager 2 (70), Toro (7), Haniger (65), Judge (52), Odor 2 (35), Higashioka (14). SB_Seager (3). SF_Haniger.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Toro, Murphy); New York 4 (Odor, Rizzo 2, Gallo, LeMahieu). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Seattle 2 (France, Seager, France; France, Moore, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen 5 8 3 3 1 7 98 3.81 Misiewicz, L, 3-4, BS, 0-4 1-3 1 2 0 0 0 10 3.86 Sadler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.47 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.50 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 1-1 6 4 4 4 3 9 109 7.20 Holmes, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.23 Rodríguez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.50 Loaisiga, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 1-1. HBP_Flexen (Brantly), Heaney (France).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:11. A_35,165 (47,309).

