On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 4:34 pm
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 5 4 3 13
Toro 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .425
Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .260
France 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .216
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .200
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Torrens dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .209
c-Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .144
Moore ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .183
d-Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 11 4 1 9
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Judge dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .147
Stanton rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266
Odor 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .227
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Wade ss 2 0 2 0 0 0 .231
a-Torres ph-ss 2 1 0 0 0 0 .248
Brantly c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
b-Higashioka ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .195
Seattle 220 000 000_4 5 1
New York 100 004 00x_5 11 0

a-reached on error for Wade in the 6th. b-doubled for Brantly in the 6th. c-grounded out for Torrens in the 9th. d-flied out for Moore in the 9th.

E_Haniger (3). LOB_Seattle 5, New York 8. 2B_Toro (4), Kelenic 2 (4), Judge (14), Higashioka (7). HR_Seager (24), off Heaney; Judge (23), off Flexen; Odor (13), off Flexen. RBIs_Seager 2 (70), Toro (7), Haniger (65), Judge (52), Odor 2 (35), Higashioka (14). SB_Seager (3). SF_Haniger.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Toro, Murphy); New York 4 (Odor, Rizzo 2, Gallo, LeMahieu). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Seattle 2 (France, Seager, France; France, Moore, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen 5 8 3 3 1 7 98 3.81
Misiewicz, L, 3-4, BS, 0-4 1-3 1 2 0 0 0 10 3.86
Sadler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.47
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.50
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 1-1 6 4 4 4 3 9 109 7.20
Holmes, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.23
Rodríguez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.50
Loaisiga, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 1-1. HBP_Flexen (Brantly), Heaney (France).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:11. A_35,165 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise