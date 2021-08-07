On Air: Federal News Network program
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 4:34 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 35 5 11 4
Toro 2b 3 1 1 1 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 2 0
Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 3 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 1 2 1
Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 1 2 0
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 1 1 2
Torrens dh 2 1 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0
Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 Wade ss 2 0 2 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 0 Torres ph-ss 2 1 0 0
Moore ss 2 0 0 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0
Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 Higashioka ph-c 2 1 1 1
Seattle 220 000 000 4
New York 100 004 00x 5

E_Haniger (3). DP_Seattle 2, New York 0. LOB_Seattle 5, New York 8. 2B_Toro (4), Kelenic 2 (4), Judge (14), Higashioka (7). HR_Seager (24), Judge (23), Odor (13). SB_Seager (3). SF_Haniger (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 5 8 3 3 1 7
Misiewicz L,3-4 BS,0-4 1-3 1 2 0 0 0
Sadler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Heaney W,1-1 6 4 4 4 3 9
Holmes H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Rodríguez H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Loaisiga S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0

Flexen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Flexen (Brantly), Heaney (France).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:11. A_35,165 (47,309).

