N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Torrens dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Torres ph-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seattle
|220
|000
|000
|—
|4
|New York
|100
|004
|00x
|—
|5
E_Haniger (3). DP_Seattle 2, New York 0. LOB_Seattle 5, New York 8. 2B_Toro (4), Kelenic 2 (4), Judge (14), Higashioka (7). HR_Seager (24), Judge (23), Odor (13). SB_Seager (3). SF_Haniger (6).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Misiewicz L,3-4 BS,0-4
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sadler
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney W,1-1
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|9
|Holmes H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rodríguez H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga S,4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Flexen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Flexen (Brantly), Heaney (France).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:11. A_35,165 (47,309).
