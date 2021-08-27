N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 4 9 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .204 1-Wade pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .278 Judge rf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .287 Gallo lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .207 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .214 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Velazquez ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250 a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Odor 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 5 12 Canha rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .233 Marte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .355 Olson 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .275 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Harrison lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .271 Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .227 M.Chapman 3b 2 1 2 2 2 0 .225 Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .224 Andrus ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .230

New York 024 000 001_7 9 0 Oakland 002 310 000_6 7 1

a-flied out for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Rizzo in the 9th.

E_Murphy (5). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Velazquez (3), Rizzo (1), Judge (18). HR_Stanton (23), off Kaprielian; Gardner (6), off Kaprielian; Gallo (30), off Kaprielian; M.Chapman (20), off Taillon; Murphy (15), off Taillon; Harrison (2), off Abreu. RBIs_Stanton (66), Gardner (25), Rizzo (10), Gallo 3 (66), Judge (66), M.Chapman 2 (59), Murphy (55), Andrus 2 (30), Harrison (6). SB_Andrus (12), Judge (6), Marte (18). CS_Judge (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Urshela 2); Oakland 3 (Marte 2, Olson). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon 3 2-3 4 5 5 3 4 78 4.18 Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 32 4.33 Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 1.74 Loaisiga, W, 9-4 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 2.23 A.Chapman, S, 24-28 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.77

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian 5 6 6 6 1 8 99 3.65 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.06 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.32 Romo 1 1 0 0 2 0 28 2.88 Trivino, L, 5-7 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 2.55 Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.02

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Diekman 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Will Little; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:43. A_8,147 (46,847).

