N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|4
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|1-Wade pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.287
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.207
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Odor 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|5
|12
|
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Harrison lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|M.Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.225
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.224
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|New York
|024
|000
|001_7
|9
|0
|Oakland
|002
|310
|000_6
|7
|1
a-flied out for Velazquez in the 9th.
1-ran for Rizzo in the 9th.
E_Murphy (5). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Velazquez (3), Rizzo (1), Judge (18). HR_Stanton (23), off Kaprielian; Gardner (6), off Kaprielian; Gallo (30), off Kaprielian; M.Chapman (20), off Taillon; Murphy (15), off Taillon; Harrison (2), off Abreu. RBIs_Stanton (66), Gardner (25), Rizzo (10), Gallo 3 (66), Judge (66), M.Chapman 2 (59), Murphy (55), Andrus 2 (30), Harrison (6). SB_Andrus (12), Judge (6), Marte (18). CS_Judge (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Urshela 2); Oakland 3 (Marte 2, Olson). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|78
|4.18
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|4.33
|Holmes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.74
|Loaisiga, W, 9-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.23
|A.Chapman, S, 24-28
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.77
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|5
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|8
|99
|3.65
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.06
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.32
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|28
|2.88
|Trivino, L, 5-7
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.55
|Diekman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Diekman 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Will Little; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:43. A_8,147 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments