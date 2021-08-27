N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Harrison lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odor 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|024
|000
|001
|—
|7
|Oakland
|002
|310
|000
|—
|6
E_Murphy (5). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Velazquez (3), Rizzo (1), Judge (18). HR_Stanton (23), Gardner (6), Gallo (30), M.Chapman (20), Murphy (15), Harrison (2). SB_Andrus (12), Judge (6), Marte (18).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Holmes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Loaisiga W,9-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A.Chapman S,24-28
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|5
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|8
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Trivino L,5-7
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Diekman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Will Little; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:43. A_8,147 (46,847).
