N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 1:38 am
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 34 6 7 6
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 0 0 Canha rf 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 5 0 1 0
Wade pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 0 0
Judge rf 4 1 2 1 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 3 1 1 3 Harrison lf 4 2 2 1
Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 Moreland dh 3 1 0 0
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 M.Chapman 3b 2 1 2 2
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 Murphy c 4 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 2
Velazquez ss 3 1 1 0
Voit ph 1 0 0 0
Odor 2b 0 0 0 0
New York 024 000 001 7
Oakland 002 310 000 6

E_Murphy (5). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Velazquez (3), Rizzo (1), Judge (18). HR_Stanton (23), Gardner (6), Gallo (30), M.Chapman (20), Murphy (15), Harrison (2). SB_Andrus (12), Judge (6), Marte (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon 3 2-3 4 5 5 3 4
Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 3
Loaisiga W,9-4 2 0 0 0 1 2
A.Chapman S,24-28 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Kaprielian 5 6 6 6 1 8
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 1 0 0 2 0
Trivino L,5-7 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Will Little; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:43. A_8,147 (46,847).

