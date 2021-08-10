Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 1:19 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 8 11 7 5 7
Gardner cf 4 0 2 2 2 1 .207
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Judge rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .278
Gallo lf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .167
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .268
Voit 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .239
Velazquez ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Odor ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Wade 3b-ss 3 3 2 0 1 0 .247
Higashioka c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .183
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 10 6 6 8
Merrifield 2b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .266
Lopez ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .279
b-Olivares ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Perez dh 1 0 1 0 2 0 .274
2-Dozier pr-dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .200
C.Santana 1b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .256
Rivera 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .261
1-Dyson pr-rf 1 1 0 1 0 1 .224
O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .236
Alberto 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Taylor cf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .239
Gallagher c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .164
New York 000 000 111 23_8 11 1
Kansas City 000 000 111 21_6 10 3

a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 11th. b-singled for Lopez in the 11th.

1-ran for Rivera in the 7th. 2-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Loaisiga (1), Gallagher (1), Dyson (1), Merrifield (7). LOB_New York 8, Kansas City 12. 2B_Judge (15), LeMahieu (19). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Voit (4), off Lovelady. RBIs_Voit 2 (13), Judge (53), Higashioka (15), Gardner 2 (20), LeMahieu (45), O’Hearn (26), Benintendi (39), Lopez (26), Dyson (9), Alberto (16), Olivares (6). SB_Wade (8), Merrifield (31), Lopez (10). SF_Higashioka, O’Hearn, Dyson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Velazquez 2, Gallo, Stanton 2); Kansas City 5 (Taylor, C.Santana 2, Alberto, Dozier). RISP_New York 7 for 17; Kansas City 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Odor, Rivera, C.Santana 2. GIDP_Higashioka, Stanton, O’Hearn.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Wade, Voit); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 6 4 1 0 2 4 87 3.82
Loaisiga, BS, 4-7 1 1 1 1 2 0 22 2.60
Green, BS, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.16
Britton, BS, 0-2 1 1 2 1 1 2 20 5.65
Holmes, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 2.16
Peralta, S, 1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1 19 4.29
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 3 96 4.11
Staumont 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.27
Brentz 1-3 0 1 0 1 1 13 3.31
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.70
Lovelady 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 29 5.40
W.Davis 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 10 6.34
Holland, L, 2-5 2-3 2 2 1 2 0 31 5.24
E.Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.32

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-1, Green 2-1, Holmes 1-1, Staumont 2-0, Barlow 2-1, W.Davis 1-0, Holland 1-1, E.Santana 2-0. HBP_Taillon (Perez). WP_Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:52. A_18,477 (37,903).

