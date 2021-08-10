N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|11
|7
|5
|7
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.207
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Gallo lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Odor ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Wade 3b-ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.183
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|6
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|b-Olivares ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Perez dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|2-Dozier pr-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|C.Santana 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.256
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Dyson pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.164
|New York
|000
|000
|111
|23_8
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|111
|21_6
|10
|3
a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 11th. b-singled for Lopez in the 11th.
1-ran for Rivera in the 7th. 2-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E_Loaisiga (1), Gallagher (1), Dyson (1), Merrifield (7). LOB_New York 8, Kansas City 12. 2B_Judge (15), LeMahieu (19). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Voit (4), off Lovelady. RBIs_Voit 2 (13), Judge (53), Higashioka (15), Gardner 2 (20), LeMahieu (45), O’Hearn (26), Benintendi (39), Lopez (26), Dyson (9), Alberto (16), Olivares (6). SB_Wade (8), Merrifield (31), Lopez (10). SF_Higashioka, O’Hearn, Dyson.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Velazquez 2, Gallo, Stanton 2); Kansas City 5 (Taylor, C.Santana 2, Alberto, Dozier). RISP_New York 7 for 17; Kansas City 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Odor, Rivera, C.Santana 2. GIDP_Higashioka, Stanton, O’Hearn.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Wade, Voit); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|87
|3.82
|Loaisiga, BS, 4-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|2.60
|Green, BS, 3-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.16
|Britton, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|20
|5.65
|Holmes, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.16
|Peralta, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.29
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|96
|4.11
|Staumont
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.27
|Brentz
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.31
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Lovelady
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|29
|5.40
|W.Davis
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|6.34
|Holland, L, 2-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|31
|5.24
|E.Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.32
Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-1, Green 2-1, Holmes 1-1, Staumont 2-0, Barlow 2-1, W.Davis 1-0, Holland 1-1, E.Santana 2-0. HBP_Taillon (Perez). WP_Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:52. A_18,477 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments