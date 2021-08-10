Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 1:19 am
< a min read
      
New York Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 11 7 Totals 40 6 10 6
Gardner cf 4 0 2 2 Merrifield 2b 5 1 0 0
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 Lopez ss 5 1 2 1
Judge rf 5 0 2 1 Olivares ph 1 0 1 1
Gallo lf 5 2 1 0 Perez dh 1 0 1 0
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 1 Dozier pr-dh 2 1 1 0
Voit 1b 5 1 2 2 C.Santana 1b 6 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 4 1 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1
Odor ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 2 0
Wade 3b-ss 3 3 2 0 Dyson pr-rf 1 1 0 1
Higashioka c 3 0 0 1 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 1
Alberto 3b 2 0 1 1
Taylor cf 5 1 0 0
Gallagher c 4 0 1 0
New York 000 000 111 23 8
Kansas City 000 000 111 21 6

E_Loaisiga (1), Gallagher (1), Dyson (1), Merrifield (7). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_New York 8, Kansas City 12. 2B_Judge (15), LeMahieu (19). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Voit (4). SB_Wade (8), Merrifield (31), Lopez (10). SF_Higashioka (1), O’Hearn (3), Dyson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon 6 4 1 0 2 4
Loaisiga BS,4-7 1 1 1 1 2 0
Green BS,3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Britton BS,0-2 1 1 2 1 1 2
Holmes W,1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0
Peralta S,1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1
Kansas City
Hernández 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 3
Staumont 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz 1-3 0 1 0 1 1
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Lovelady 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1
W.Davis 2-3 0 1 0 1 0
Holland L,2-5 2-3 2 2 1 2 0
E.Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Taillon (Perez). WP_Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:52. A_18,477 (37,903).

