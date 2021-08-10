N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|8
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Olivares ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallo lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Perez dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dozier pr-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|C.Santana 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Odor ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wade 3b-ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Dyson pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|000
|000
|111
|23
|—
|8
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|111
|21
|—
|6
E_Loaisiga (1), Gallagher (1), Dyson (1), Merrifield (7). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_New York 8, Kansas City 12. 2B_Judge (15), LeMahieu (19). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Voit (4). SB_Wade (8), Merrifield (31), Lopez (10). SF_Higashioka (1), O’Hearn (3), Dyson (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Loaisiga BS,4-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Green BS,3-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton BS,0-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Holmes W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Staumont
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovelady
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|W.Davis
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Holland L,2-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|E.Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Taillon (Perez). WP_Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:52. A_18,477 (37,903).
