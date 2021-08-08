NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Results

Sunday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90 laps, 56 points.

2. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90, 28.

3. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 90, 44.

4. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90, 39.

5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90, 43.

6. (15) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90, 37.

7. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 90, 29.

8. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90, 37.

9. (27) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 90, 34.

10. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 90, 34.

11. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 90, 30.

12. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 90, 30.

13. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 90, 24.

14. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90, 23.

15. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 24.

16. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90, 21.

17. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 90, 20.

18. (19) Cole Custer, Ford, 90, 19.

19. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 90, 18.

20. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90, 21.

21. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 90, 16.

22. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 90, 27.

23. (26) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 90, 14.

24. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 90, 13.

25. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 89, 12.

26. (31) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 89, 11.

27. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 89, 11.

28. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 89, 9.

29. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 89, 0.

30. (33) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 89, 7.

31. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 88, 6.

32. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 88, 5.

33. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 88, 4.

34. (37) Rc Enerson, Chevrolet, 88, 3.

35. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 87, 2.

36. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 87, 0.

37. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, electrical, 41, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.03 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 10 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.430 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 6 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-9; J.Logano 10-20; K.Larson 21; R.Stenhouse 22; M.Truex 23-56; D.Hamlin 57-62; Ku.Busch 63-64; K.Larson 65-90

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 1 time for 34 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 11 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 9 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 6 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 917; 2. D.Hamlin, 917; 3. W.Byron, 786; 4. Ky.Busch, 779; 5. J.Logano, 760; 6. M.Truex, 740; 7. C.Elliott, 739; 8. R.Blaney, 712; 9. K.Harvick, 710; 10. B.Keselowski, 678; 11. A.Bowman, 633; 12. T.Reddick, 630; 13. A.Dillon, 615; 14. Ku.Busch, 576; 15. C.Bell, 561; 16. C.Buescher, 495.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

