NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck United Rentals 176 Results

Saturday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Hill, Toyota, 61 laps, 50 points.

2. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 61, 44.

3. (19) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 61, 49.

4. (2) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 61, 46.

5. (38) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 61, 32.

6. (8) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 61, 38.

7. (10) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 61, 35.

8. (39) Paul Menard, Toyota, 61, 33.

9. (40) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 61, 0.

10. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 61, 31.

11. (21) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 61, 0.

12. (23) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 61, 25.

13. (15) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 61, 24.

14. (22) Tanner Gray, Ford, 61, 23.

15. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 61, 26.

16. (20) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 61, 27.

17. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 61, 21.

18. (16) Corey Heim, Toyota, 61, 19.

19. (18) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 61, 18.

20. (17) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 61, 20.

21. (7) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 61, 24.

22. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 61, 15.

23. (14) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 61, 14.

24. (36) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 61, 13.

25. (27) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 61, 12.

26. (13) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 61, 11.

27. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 61, 0.

28. (11) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 61, 9.

29. (35) Bobby Reuse, Chevrolet, 61, 8.

30. (37) Roger Reuse, Toyota, 60, 7.

31. (33) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 60, 6.

32. (24) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 60, 5.

33. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 59, 4.

34. (31) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 58, 3.

35. (32) Taylor Gray, Ford, 53, 2.

36. (28) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 45, 1.

37. (26) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, garage, 40, 1.

38. (30) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, transmission, 8, 1.

39. (29) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, transmission, 6, 0.

40. (3) Chandler Smith, Toyota, disqualified, 61, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

