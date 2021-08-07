On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck United Rentals 176 Results

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 3:46 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Hill, Toyota, 61 laps, 50 points.

2. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 61, 44.

3. (19) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 61, 49.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

4. (2) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 61, 46.

5. (38) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 61, 32.

6. (8) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 61, 38.

7. (10) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 61, 35.

8. (39) Paul Menard, Toyota, 61, 33.

9. (40) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 61, 0.

10. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 61, 31.

11. (21) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 61, 0.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (23) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 61, 25.

13. (15) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 61, 24.

14. (22) Tanner Gray, Ford, 61, 23.

15. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 61, 26.

16. (20) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 61, 27.

17. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 61, 21.

18. (16) Corey Heim, Toyota, 61, 19.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. (18) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 61, 18.

20. (17) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 61, 20.

21. (7) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 61, 24.

22. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 61, 15.

23. (14) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 61, 14.

24. (36) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 61, 13.

25. (27) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 61, 12.

26. (13) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 61, 11.

27. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 61, 0.

28. (11) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 61, 9.

29. (35) Bobby Reuse, Chevrolet, 61, 8.

30. (37) Roger Reuse, Toyota, 60, 7.

31. (33) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 60, 6.

32. (24) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 60, 5.

33. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 59, 4.

34. (31) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 58, 3.

35. (32) Taylor Gray, Ford, 53, 2.

36. (28) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 45, 1.

37. (26) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, garage, 40, 1.

38. (30) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, transmission, 8, 1.

39. (29) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, transmission, 6, 0.

40. (3) Chandler Smith, Toyota, disqualified, 61, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise