On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Aug. 1

1. Austin Cindric, 797 (4).

2. AJ Allmendinger, 715 (2).

3. Daniel Hemric, 684 (0).

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

4. Justin Allgaier, 653 (2).

5. Harrison Burton, 615 (0).

6. Jeb Burton, 589 (1).

7. Justin Haley, 577 (0).

8. Noah Gragson, 544 (0).

9. Brandon Jones, 489 (0).

10. Jeremy Clements, 468 (0).

11. Michael Annett, 450 (0).

        Read more: Sports News

12. Myatt Snider, 426 (1).

13. Riley Herbst, 418 (0).

14. Brandon Brown, 409 (0).

15. Josh Berry, 397 (1).

16. Ryan Sieg, 375 (0).

17. Ty Gibbs, 330 (2).

18. Alex Labbe, 309 (0).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. Tommy Joe Martins, 305 (0).

20. Landon Cassill, 292 (0).

21. Josh Williams, 271 (0).

22. Brett Moffitt, 263 (0).

23. Jade Buford, 255 (0).

24. Ryan Vargas, 193 (0).

25. Colby Howard, 186 (0).

26. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 180 (0).

27. Kyle Weatherman, 174 (0).

28. Jesse Little, 173 (0).

29. David Starr, 154 (0).

30. Joe Graf Jr, 152 (0).

31. Matt Mills, 149 (0).

32. JJ Yeley, 135 (0).

33. Ty Dillon, 121 (0).

34. Gray Gaulding, 108 (0).

35. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).

36. Andy Lally, 94 (0).

37. Cody Ware, 92 (0).

38. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).

39. Brandon Gdovic, 85 (0).

40. Preston Pardus, 62 (0).

41. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).

42. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).

43. Ryan Ellis, 51 (0).

44. Sam Mayer, 50 (0).

45. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).

46. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).

47. Mason Massey, 31 (0).

48. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).

49. Jason White, 28 (0).

50. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).

51. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).

52. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).

53. Blaine Perkins, 25 (0).

54. Will Rodgers, 23 (0).

55. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).

56. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

57. Spencer Pumpelly, 19 (0).

58. Stephen Leicht, 19 (0).

59. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).

60. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).

61. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

62. Carson Ware, 10 (0).

63. Patrick Emerling, 6 (0).

64. Boris Said, 6 (0).

65. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).

66. Joey Gase, 2 (0).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda