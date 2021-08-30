On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Aug. 29

1. AJ Allmendinger, 925 (3).

2. Austin Cindric, 908 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 800 (2).

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

4. Daniel Hemric, 779 (0).

5. Harrison Burton, 755 (0).

6. Justin Haley, 742 (1).

7. Jeb Burton, 716 (1).

8. Noah Gragson, 713 (0).

9. Brandon Jones, 567 (0).

10. Jeremy Clements, 558 (0).

11. Riley Herbst, 554 (0).

        Read more: Sports News

12. Myatt Snider, 515 (1).

13. Michael Annett, 486 (0).

14. Ty Gibbs, 447 (3).

15. Ryan Sieg, 445 (0).

16. Brandon Brown, 443 (0).

17. Josh Berry, 435 (1).

18. Tommy Joe Martins, 379 (0).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Josh Williams, 356 (0).

20. Landon Cassill, 356 (0).

21. Alex Labbe, 346 (0).

22. Brett Moffitt, 342 (0).

23. Jade Buford, 325 (0).

24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 223 (0).

25. Ryan Vargas, 219 (0).

26. Kyle Weatherman, 216 (0).

27. Colby Howard, 215 (0).

28. David Starr, 192 (0).

29. Jesse Little, 188 (0).

30. Matt Mills, 177 (0).

31. JJ Yeley, 174 (0).

32. Joe Graf Jr, 162 (0).

33. Andy Lally, 127 (0).

34. Sam Mayer, 122 (0).

35. Ty Dillon, 121 (0).

36. Gray Gaulding, 118 (0).

37. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).

38. Cody Ware, 92 (0).

39. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).

40. Brandon Gdovic, 85 (0).

41. Preston Pardus, 78 (0).

42. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).

43. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).

44. Ryan Ellis, 51 (0).

45. Jason White, 50 (0).

46. Mason Massey, 50 (0).

47. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).

48. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).

49. Colin Garrett, 40 (0).

50. Blaine Perkins, 39 (0).

51. Caesar Bacarella, 32 (0).

52. Will Rodgers, 32 (0).

53. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).

54. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).

55. Stephen Leicht, 28 (0).

56. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).

57. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).

58. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

59. Carson Ware, 19 (0).

60. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).

61. Sage Karam, 17 (0).

62. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).

63. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

64. Patrick Emerling, 6 (0).

65. Boris Said, 6 (0).

66. Dave Smith, 4 (0).

67. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).

68. Michael Munley, 2 (0).

69. Joey Gase, 2 (0).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine