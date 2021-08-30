NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Aug. 29
1. AJ Allmendinger, 925 (3).
2. Austin Cindric, 908 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 800 (2).
4. Daniel Hemric, 779 (0).
5. Harrison Burton, 755 (0).
6. Justin Haley, 742 (1).
7. Jeb Burton, 716 (1).
8. Noah Gragson, 713 (0).
9. Brandon Jones, 567 (0).
10. Jeremy Clements, 558 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 554 (0).
12. Myatt Snider, 515 (1).
13. Michael Annett, 486 (0).
14. Ty Gibbs, 447 (3).
15. Ryan Sieg, 445 (0).
16. Brandon Brown, 443 (0).
17. Josh Berry, 435 (1).
18. Tommy Joe Martins, 379 (0).
19. Josh Williams, 356 (0).
20. Landon Cassill, 356 (0).
21. Alex Labbe, 346 (0).
22. Brett Moffitt, 342 (0).
23. Jade Buford, 325 (0).
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 223 (0).
25. Ryan Vargas, 219 (0).
26. Kyle Weatherman, 216 (0).
27. Colby Howard, 215 (0).
28. David Starr, 192 (0).
29. Jesse Little, 188 (0).
30. Matt Mills, 177 (0).
31. JJ Yeley, 174 (0).
32. Joe Graf Jr, 162 (0).
33. Andy Lally, 127 (0).
34. Sam Mayer, 122 (0).
35. Ty Dillon, 121 (0).
36. Gray Gaulding, 118 (0).
37. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).
38. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
39. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).
40. Brandon Gdovic, 85 (0).
41. Preston Pardus, 78 (0).
42. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).
43. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).
44. Ryan Ellis, 51 (0).
45. Jason White, 50 (0).
46. Mason Massey, 50 (0).
47. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
48. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).
49. Colin Garrett, 40 (0).
50. Blaine Perkins, 39 (0).
51. Caesar Bacarella, 32 (0).
52. Will Rodgers, 32 (0).
53. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).
54. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).
55. Stephen Leicht, 28 (0).
56. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
57. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).
58. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
59. Carson Ware, 19 (0).
60. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
61. Sage Karam, 17 (0).
62. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).
63. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
64. Patrick Emerling, 6 (0).
65. Boris Said, 6 (0).
66. Dave Smith, 4 (0).
67. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
68. Michael Munley, 2 (0).
69. Joey Gase, 2 (0).
