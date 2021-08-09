NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 2:05 pm
Feb. 13 — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 20 — Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly (Ty Gibbs)

Feb. 27 — Contender Boats 250 (Myatt Snider)

March 6 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

March 13 — Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (Austin Cindric)

March 20 — EchoPark 250 (Justin Allgaier)

April 9 — Cook Out 250 (Josh Berry)

April 24 — Ag-Pro 300 (Jeb Burton)

May 8 — Steakhouse Elite 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 15 — Drydene 200 (Austin Cindric)

May 22 — Pit Boss 250 (Kyle Busch)

May 29 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

June 5 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (AJ Allmendinger)

June 12 — Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (Kyle Busch)

June 19 — Tennessee Lottery 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 27 — Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Austin Cindric)

July 3 — Henry 180 (Kyle Busch)

July 10 — Credit Karma Money 250 (Kyle Busch)

July 17 — Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 7 — Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (Ty Gibbs)

Aug. 14 — Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 21 — New Holland 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 27 — Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 — Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 23 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 30 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

