Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nashville 0, New England 0

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 9:19 pm
< a min read
      
Nashville 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith; New England, Matt Turner, Earl Edwards Jr, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_LaGrassa, Nashville, 33rd; Bou, New England, 34th; Farrell, New England, 37th; Kaptoum, New England, 48th.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Claudio Badea, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington (Daniel Lovitz, 70th); Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa (Anibal Godoy, 64th), Alex Muyl (Randall Leal, 79th); Jhonder Cadiz (C J Sapong, 64th), Ake Arnaud Loba (Hany Mukhtar, 47th).

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Wilfrid Kaptoum (Emmanuel Boateng, 63rd), Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason (Tommy McNamara, 63rd); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 81st), Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines