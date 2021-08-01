Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1

|Nashville
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Gonzalez, 1 (Soteldo), 20th minute; 2, Nashville, Castellanos, 1 (Romney), 41st.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.
Yellow Cards_McCarty, Nashville, 67th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Gianni Facchini, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.
___
Lineups
Nashville_Joe Willis; Robert Castellanos, Alistair Johnston (Jack Maher, 68th), Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington; Brian Anunga (Alex Muyl, 63rd), Randall Leal (Ake Arnaud Loba, 77th), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar; C J Sapong (Jhonder Cadiz, 77th).
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Ralph Priso (Jonathan Osorio, 58th), Yeferson Soteldo; Jozy Altidore (Dom Dwyer, 76th).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments