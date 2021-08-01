Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      
Nashville 1 0 1
Toronto FC 1 0 1

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Gonzalez, 1 (Soteldo), 20th minute; 2, Nashville, Castellanos, 1 (Romney), 41st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_McCarty, Nashville, 67th.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Gianni Facchini, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Robert Castellanos, Alistair Johnston (Jack Maher, 68th), Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington; Brian Anunga (Alex Muyl, 63rd), Randall Leal (Ake Arnaud Loba, 77th), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar; C J Sapong (Jhonder Cadiz, 77th).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Ralph Priso (Jonathan Osorio, 58th), Yeferson Soteldo; Jozy Altidore (Dom Dwyer, 76th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard